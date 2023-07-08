Robert Bush GoFundMe raises more than $18,000 as Newfield High School football player is taken off life support

On Wednesday, July 5, the family of Newfield high school footballer Robert Bush started a GoFundMe page in the wake of the decision to take him off life support. According to the family of the 17-year-old varsity player, he collapsed during practice on Monday, July 3. Soon after, the family decided to take him off life support and donate the organs.

According to the victim's family, the fundraising initiative is intended to support Robert Bush's family through the ordeal. As of July 8, the GoFundMe page, which had a goal of $20,000, has raised over $18,583.

The family has not disclosed the exact details of what made Bush collapse, although doctors suggested that it may have been due to an underlying heart condition.

Dr.LyndaBarnes @MrsBarnesII 17-year-old Long Island high school football player Robert Bush on life support after collapsing on field

A high school football player from Long Island is on life support after reportedly collapsing during conditioning drills at Newfield High School earlier this week.

Family members mourn the death of Robert Bush

According to ABC, Robert Bush collapsed on a field in Selden during football practice. As per his team mate, Luis Fernandez, the 17-year-old lineman abruptly collapsed to the ground.

Fernandez recounted:

"I heard a thump. I turned around and he was on the ground. I ran over. I asked him if he was okay and his first reaction was just nothing. There was no response or anything. I tried to get him up."

Parent Heart Watch @PHWorg condition.

parentheartwatch.org/prove-them-wro… Our thoughts & prayers are with 17 y/o Robert Bush who collapsed during football practice at @Newfield High School, Selden earlier this week. He had no prior symptoms of acondition. #ProveThemWrong Our thoughts & prayers are with 17 y/o Robert Bush who collapsed during football practice at @Newfield High School, Selden earlier this week. He had no prior symptoms of a ❤️ condition. #ProveThemWrongparentheartwatch.org/prove-them-wro… https://t.co/uOgKCjuRow

Robert Bush's older brother, Steven Bush, and other family members rushed from across the country to be with the 17-year-old as he was taken to the Stony Brooks Children's Hospital. Steven Bush said that medical officials determined Robert Bush may have had a heart condition, though its exact nature was not detailed. It was determined that he would most likely not emerge from his current coma.

"When I got here, what I had found out is that he had some sort of heart issue that caused him to have a cardiac event (....) As far as what led up to it, we still have some questions and trying to figure all of that out," Steven Bush said.

The family said that the teen will remain on life support until his organs are harvested. Christopher Bush, Robert's other brother, described his brother as a dedicated athlete who could have become a professional one day:

"He was all heart, he would never give up. If he was here and stayed on here right now, he would've made it to the pros."

Jennifer McLogan @McLoganTV

Robert Bush, 17, suffered sudden cardiac arrest after a four-minute conditioning drill. His teammates and coach desperately tried to save him when he collapsed on the field.

The Bush family questioned whether the victim's death could be prevented. The victim's cousin, Joshua Bush, said that summer sports programmes such as American football should have dedicated medical professionals for the young athletes. Joshua Bush wondered if Robert may still be alive if he was treated earlier at the scene.

As per CBS, the Middle County School Superintendent said that counselors are available for any traumatized students at Newfield high school.

