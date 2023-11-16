Watch: Bodycam video shows Oklahoma teacher Kimberly Coates arrest after admitting to drinking before court 

Kimberly Coates, who was arrested in August for showing up at school in an intoxicated state, has made headlines again. On Monday, November 6, she was arrested again for allegedly appearing for her court hearing after being intoxicated. Footage that captured her interaction with her co-workers and the police that day in school has gone viral.

While she appeared at the court on Monday, a deputy noticed her slurred speech, amongst other questionable symptoms. She allegedly couldn't walk straight, as confirmed by the deputy. Eventually, authorities took her into custody, and she was booked into the Payne County Jail again. A bodycam footage capturing the incident has also been released.

Third-grade teacher Kimberly Coates was arrested without incident on Monday for allegedly being drunk during her court appearance

The chain of events goes back to August when Oklahoma school authorities called cops to report an incident where a third-grade teacher came to school in a drunk state. The teacher was identified as Kimberly Coates. Footage capturing the conversation between her and the cops also went viral, where she initially denied being under the influence. She also blamed her medications to be the reason behind her behavior.

However, the teacher was arrested and booked into the Payne County Jail. While several people on social media bashed her for her behavior and conduct, many users sympathized with the then third-grade teacher. Coates is in the news again after getting arrested for the second time for a similar reason.

On Monday, a deputy arrested her, claiming that she was drunk when she appeared in court for her hearing. The deputy stated that Coates was-

"unsteady and weaving, her speech slow and slurred, and her eyes glazed."

He also claimed that she had to hold the wall and railing to maintain balance on the staircase. When asked, she claimed she had just one glass of wine that morning. During the arrest, she was heard saying,

"I can go home with my husband. He's going to take me home."

Coates allegedly smelled of alcohol and also couldn't walk straight in court

The deputy, who first doubted Kimberly Coates for being drunk in court, allegedly noticed her behavior and movement through surveillance footage. He later went to the courtroom for further investigation. He saw that an individual from Court Supervision Services came out of an attorney-client chamber with the educator.

The individual reportedly told the deputy that Coates smelled of some intoxicating substance. Later, he confronted Kimberly Coates and reminded her that she was initially taken into custody on charges on public intoxication. Authorities then escorted her downstairs, and handcuffed her.

In the latest bodycam footage that captured Coates' arrest in court, her husband was heard saying,

"Stop talking. You're being recorded again."

When the school authorities called the cops on her in August, she was repeatedly asked if she got drunk on school premises, but she denied it every time.