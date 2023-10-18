What happened to Leonard Cure? Investigation underway as Georgia deputy fatally shoots man wrongfully imprisoned for 16 years 

A deputy fatally shot 53-year-old Leonard Cure, and cops are investigating the case. Cure was reportedly facing wrongful imprisonment for a robbery. Prosecutors who helped him get out of jail described him as "smart, funny, and kind." The tragic shooting took place on Monday, October 16, during a traffic stop in Georgia.

According to authorities, cops used a stun gun on Cure, and he then "assaulted" the officer. Camden County Sheriff’s Office mentioned that false information is being circulated through several media houses. However, they have clarified what the misinformation could be. Leonard Cure's initial conviction came in 2003 concerninga robbery at Walgreens.

Leonard Cure, wrongfully imprisoned for 16 years, was shot dead by a deputy during a traffic stop in Georgia

The tragic incident took place on Monday after Cure was pulled over for a traffic stop for allegedly speeding. Deputies used a stun gun on him, and he reportedly tried assaulting them. This altercation resulted in him getting fatally shot. However, it has been revealed that he was asked to come out of his car, which he did in the first instance.

Leonard Cure was wrongfully convicted and spent time behind bars for 16 years. He got $817,000 from the state of Florida as compensation. After getting released from prison, he moved to Atlanta and was employed in a security company. He was visiting his mother in Florida when the fatal shooting took place in Camden County, Georgia, along Interstate 95.

According to authorities,

"Cure complied with the officer’s commands until learning that he was under arrest. After not complying with the deputy’s requests, the deputy tased Cure. Cure assaulted the deputy."

They further added,

"The deputy used the Taser for a second time and an ASP baton; however, Cure still did not comply. The deputy pulled out his gun and shot Cure. EMT’s treated Cure, but he later died."

Expand Tweet

Cure was wrongfully convicted of an armed robbery at a Walgreens

Additionally, authorities have confirmed that an independent investigation will be conducted to unearth the details of the shooting. The case would further be shifted to Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review. Broward State Attorney’s Office in Florida expressed their views on the shooting and said,

"We are devastated by the death of Leonard Cure, who was the first person exonerated by our Conviction Review Unit."

It was further added:

"After he was freed and exonerated by our office, he visited prosecutors at our office and participated in training to help our staff do their jobs in the fairest and most thorough way possible."

Expand Tweet

The Innocence Project of Florida, where Cure was a client, said that he was wrongfully convicted for an armed robbery that took place in 2003 and had spent about 16 years behind bars. The organization further mentioned that when Cure was arrested, he had several close people around him. The conviction was eventually overturned in December 2020.