"Blackpool Tower is such an attention seeker!": 'Fire' at iconic tourist spot turns out to be flapping orange netting, sparks hilarious memes

On December 28, 2023, the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) was called to put out a fire at the Blackpool Tower. But as helicopters took to canvassing the iconic tourist spot, the "fire" was discovered to be an orange netting flapping in the wind.

The Blackpool Tower's official X (formerly Twitter) account posted this tweet confirming that there was indeed no fire.

While the tower was certainly not aflame, this incident sparked several hilarious memes on social media, with one person tweeting "Blackpool Tower is such an attention seeker!"

Netizens set social media ablaze with memes as the "fire" at Blackpool Tower turns out to be a hoax

There's nothing netizens love more than memes, and the Blackpool Tower "fire" turning out to be a fluttering orange netting had social media in stitches. Here are some of the hilarious memes sparked by this incident.

Fire suspected at Blackpool Tower turned out to be orange netting, Lancashire Police confirm

According to the BBC, witnesses called firefighters at 2.15 pm GMT on Thursday, claiming they could see "flames" coming from a metal section at the top of the tower. LFRS reportedly sent six fire engines, the drone team and a "rope rescue" team to the scene.

The section of the tower where the fire was suspected was inaccessible due to renovations so the Lancashire Police canvassed the area using a helicopter, which confirmed that there was no fire. According to Sky News, the Lancashire Police released a statement, saying:

"Our helicopter has flown over the tower and there is no fire. We can confirm what can be seen is orange netting."

They continued:

“One man has been arrested on suspicion of breach of the peace and is being transported to custody.”

LFRS released a statement on X saying that it was called to the tower by "concerned members of the public, due to a combination of factors that led them to believe it was a fire." They stated:

"A specialist team from Lancashire fire and rescue service gained access and confirmed that there was no fire. This incident was supported by the National police air service, who used thermal imaging, which provided further assurance."

Opened in 1894, the 129-year-old Blackpool Tower is a 158 m Eiffel Tower-esque monument located at The Promenade in Blackpool, overlooking the Irish Sea.

It is one of Britain's famous landmarks and home to a Sea Life Centre, the Blackpool Tower dungeon, Madame Tussauds and a circus attraction, earning it the nickname ‘Wonderland of the World!'

The tower also has a classically proportioned ballroom at the base which acts as the venue for the beloved BBC dance show Strictly Come Dancing.

The tower is one of Britain's famous landmarks (Image via Getty Images)

According to the BBC, the tower was constructed after former Blackpool mayor Sir John Bickerstaffe was inspired to build a Lancashire version of the Eiffel Tower on a visit to Paris.

The tower's architects, James Maxwell and Charles Tuke, died before the tower's completion. The tower took almost three years to construct.

The tower welcomed more than 3000 people at its inauguration on May 14, 1894. The remarkable view from the top of the tower covers the Lake District, North Wales, and the Isle of Man.