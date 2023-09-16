Paris 2024 to make history by becoming the first-ever Summer Olympics to have its opening ceremony outside a stadium

Paris is all set to welcome the Summer Olympics 2024 with its unique opening ceremony preparation. For the first time ever, the world will witness the ceremony commencing not in a stadium but on the Seine, the river that flows through the City of Light.

The Summer Olympics are scheduled to be held from July 26 to August 11 in Paris. As the city is hosting the Olympics for the third time after 1900 and 1924, it is focusing on revolutionizing the ceremonial ways by introducing the opening ceremony on water.

The Seine River, France's second-longest river, flows through the heart of Paris. So, the organizers will host the parade of athletes on it.

Seine River flowing below the Eiffel Tower

On July 26, 2024, the world will witness athletes riding on boats and sailing on the Seine River. Every delegated boat will be equipped with cameras to facilitate the viewers watching the ceremony on TV or online.

About 10,500 athletes will be crossing the Seine River on the boats from east to west over a distance of six kilometres. At first, it will depart from the Austerlitz bridge and then go around the Île Saint Louis and the Île de la Cité, the two islands of the city. Following this, it will be passing under eight to 10 bridges and gateways.

During the water parade, athletes will catch a glimpse of some of the official Games venues. These include the Place de la Concorde, the Esplanade des Invalides, the Grand Palais, the Iéna Bridge, and finally, the Trocadéro, where the ceremony will conclude.

Usain Bolt expresses excitement on visiting the Seine River ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics

Usain Bolt unveiling the Olympic torch at his Paris 2024 Pre-Olympic Tour

On July 25, eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt was invited by the Paris Olympics organizers to unveil the new torch for the 2024 Summer Olympics. He was one of the first personalities to experience the city’s vision of the upcoming opening ceremony.

The legendary athlete rode on the boat of the French delegation and sailed on the Seine, presenting the Olympic and Paralympic torch for Paris 2024.

Bolt was highly impressed by the experience and seemed excited for the spectators to witness the historic ceremony next year. An article shared by the Olympics.com noted his views on the planned ceremony for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

“I think it’s gonna be one of the best, if not the best, Opening Ceremony. Imagine everybody standing outside, across the bridges cheering people up. It was never done before…”