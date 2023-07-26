"It's vibe out here in Paris" - Usain Bolt shares his joy as he joins the unveiling of the new Olympics torch

Usain Bolt took to his Instagram to share the celebration in Paris during the unveiling of the new torch for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Exactly a year apart from the games, the retired Jamaican sprinter, along with other dignitaries, unveiled the torch.

The atmosphere in Paris was dazzling as people came and celebrated this stunning view near the Eiffel Tower. Along with the city's officials, athletes including the French boxer, Estelle Mossely, were also present.

"It's vibe out here in Paris 1 year to the Olympics," he wrote.

Bolt was seen marching through the crowd with the new torch. The torch was unveiled on the banks of the River Seine, which flows below the Eiffel Tower.

Bolt posted a picture of himself with the new torch and thanked the Paris Committee.

"Merci," he wrote.

The new torch is designed by Mathieu Lehanneur. The torch imitates the reflection of the Eiffel Tower on the ruffled surface of the Seine River. It indicates equality, water and peacefulness, the three symbols that represent the games.

The new torch will travel for 68 days across the French territories from May 8, 2024 as a part of the Olympic Torch Relay. It will cover several historic places, starting from Marseille to Paris.

Things you need to know about the 2024 Paris Olympics

Mascots for the 2024 (Phrygian hats)

The biggest event in the sports world will commence on July 26, 2024 and will be held in 35 different venues. The Games will comprise 32 sports encompassing 329 events with Breaking making its debut to the games.

Paris will be the second city after London to host the games for the third time. The first two were in the 1900 Summer Olympics and the 1924 Summer Olympics.

The mascot for the games is Phryge, which originated from the Phrygian hats. For the first time ever, the games will have the same logo for the Olympics and Paralympics.

The refugee team that first participated in the 2016 Rio will also be seen competing in 2024. The city will be hosting a full marathon on the same day as the event for amateur athletes. Only the time of the event would be different but the participants would be running on the same track as that of the elites. The initiative has been taken to inculcate a sporting attitude.