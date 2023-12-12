Who was Peter Lawson? Lancashire chief constable who played key role in Nicola Bulley case dies at 50

On the evening of December 10, Lancashire Police announced that Assistant Chief Constable Peter Lawson had died that morning in his home. The death is speculated "to be medical-related" and the case has been turned over to the coroner. ACC Peter Lawson played a key role in the police search for Nicola Bulley, a 45-year-old mother of two who went missing and was later found drowned in the River Wyre in Lancashire on February 19, 2023, three weeks after her initial disappearance on January 27.

The case gained a huge social media following, with videos containing the hashtag of her name receiving over 270 million views on TikTok. This social media frenzy reportedly put undue pressure on the police force to solve the case. Bulley's death was later ruled an accident, as she is said to have died of cold water shock after falling into the river.

Peter Lawson was described as 'highly respected and admired' by his colleagues

Peter Lawson started his career in Preston and slowly rose through the ranks to become a respectable addition to the Lancashire police force. Throughout the span of his career, he has been involved in the policing of various high-profile events, including sporting occasions, protests, and civic events.

He was promoted to Assistant Chief Constable of Lancashire Police in 2019. He also provided valuable evidence to the Manchester Arena terror attack inquiry.

His first high-profile case was the search for Nicola Bulley, who disappeared while walking her dog in St Michael's on Wyre after dropping her two daughters off at school. Peter Lawson, alongside his colleague Rebecca Smith, led several press conferences, constantly updating the public about the case.

The police force was criticized over the way it handled the case and for disclosing personal information regarding Bulley. A review published about the case revealed the police force lost control of the public narrative of the case early on in the investigation, despite handling the actual case well.

Peter Lawson's death: "Incredibly sad and tragic news"

Chief Constable Chris Rowley of the Lancashire Constabulary made the following statements regarding the news of Peter Lawson's death:

“This is incredibly sad and tragic news. My thoughts and prayers are with all of Pete’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

He also followed this up by saying,

“Pete’s death will come as a shock to the entire force and the wider police family across the country. He was an outstanding officer who served the communities of Lancashire with pride. He was also highly respected and admired by all who knew him and worked with him.”

The official page for the Lancashire Police made the following statement on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden paid a heartfelt tribute to ACC Lawson, saying,

“ACC Lawson represented the very best of policing. He embodied the values of service, duty and integrity. It has been an honour to have worked with him. I will miss Pete and Lancashire has lost a dedicated and capable public servant. He had such an incredible intellect and insight, a calm and reassuring presence – and that sharp wit and warming smile. My thoughts are with his wife, family, friends and the wider police family.”

Peter Lawson's death comes as a shock to the Lancashire Constabulary. The 50-year-old Assistant Chief Constable was highly respected and often praised and admired for his dedication.