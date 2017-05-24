WWE News: Manchester arena WWE event in jeopardy after terror attack

WWE NXT show at Manchester Arena in Manchester, England may be in jeopardy owing to the recent terror attack in the city.

What’s the story?

A WWE event that was scheduled to take place at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England this June 6th is apparently in jeopardy.

As per TMZSports, WWE is in discussion with local law enforcement officials in the UK, in order to determine whether they should call off the upcoming NXT event in Manchester in view of the recent terror attack in the city and the very same venue that is supposed to host the NXT even in June.

In case you didn’t know...

A bomb exploded at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester this Monday night - an attack that is said to have killed 22 and injured more than 120 people.

ISIS has claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing carried out by a 22-year old bomber.

The heart of the matter

The entire professional wrestling community has reacted to the unfortunate incident. As per TMZ, a WWE representative has issued the following statement on the upcoming NXT event in Manchester possibly being cancelled in wake of the terror attack:

"WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to those affected by this tragedy. We are working with local authorities on the appropriate course of action as it relates to our event scheduled for Tuesday, June 6 at the Manchester Arena."

The WWE has a weeklong tour scheduled in June with shows in notable cities in the United Kingdom such as Leeds and Brighton. It’s unclear as to if and how these recent developments may affect WWE’s other shows across the pond.

What’s next?

It’s essential to note that the WWE has not yet cancelled its NXT show in Manchester.

As of the time of this writing, WWE is still advertising its June 6th NXT show at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England with Bobby Roode, Eric Young, Asuka, Neville, Jack Gallagher and Drew McIntyre as the featured stars.

Author’s take

Sportskeeda offers our sincere condolences to the victims of the Manchester terror attacks. We hope the law enforcement authorities get to the bottom of this cowardly act and bring the perpetrators to justice.

We will keep you updated on WWE’s decision regarding its upcoming NXT show in Manchester, as and when further details are revealed.