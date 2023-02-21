Where was Nicola Bulley’s remains found? Family issues statement as official identify missing woman’s body

The remains of Nicola Bulley were recovered weeks after her disappearance in northern England in January 2023. According to Lancashire Police, the body was found in the River Wyre on Sunday.

Nicola Bulley was reportedly walking her dog when she went missing on January 27. Police initially believed that the 45-year-old fell into the river and did not find signs of any foul play then.

A witness said that Bulley was last seen at around 9.10 am walking her dog, who was later found running loose around Garstang Road.

Police revealed that Nicola Bulley was reportedly struggling with alcohol issues and menopause by the time she went missing. Lately, investigators working on the case have criticized the public for spreading “persistent myths.”

Lancashire Police @LancsPolice Sadly, we are now able to confirm that yesterday we recovered Nicola Bulley from the River Wyre.



Nicola’s family have been informed and are of course devastated. Our thoughts are with them at this time as well as with all her loved ones and the wider community. Sadly, we are now able to confirm that yesterday we recovered Nicola Bulley from the River Wyre.Nicola’s family have been informed and are of course devastated. Our thoughts are with them at this time as well as with all her loved ones and the wider community. https://t.co/7L522NiHHS

Police was initially was convinced that no foul play was involved in Nicola Bulley’s disappearance

Jason Rothwell, a man who claimed to have discovered her body using his “gifts” as a “medium” to locate missing Nicola took to Facebook to confirm that it was his image that was getting circulated in the media.

He wrote:

“I decided to use whatever gift it is we mediums possess to try and locate Nicola Bulley.”

Bailey ☭ @AirMarx95s true crime stuff has done irreparable damage to the way people talk about very real tragedies, turning people’s trauma into consumable content, and Nicola Bulley’s family are absolutely in the right to call that weirdo behaviour out cos it is so jarring true crime stuff has done irreparable damage to the way people talk about very real tragedies, turning people’s trauma into consumable content, and Nicola Bulley’s family are absolutely in the right to call that weirdo behaviour out cos it is so jarring

After a thorough investigation, cops discovered the missing mum’s body in the river Wyre. Amidst several speculations and false accusations, Lancashire Police read at a press conference saying that they “must be held accountable” for false accusations, misquotations and “vilifying” Nicola Bulley’s friends and relatives.

Nicola’s family further stated:

“It is shameful that they have acted in this way. Leave us alone now. Do the press and other media channels, and so-called professionals not know when to stop? These are our lives and our children’s lives.”

The police further addressed the issue where the general public have begun “playing private detectives” on social media platforms like TikTok. According to cops, such actions have deeply impacted the real course of investigation.

Police’s decision of revealing Nicola’s personal details has been widely frowned upon

According to Stephanie Benyon, Nicola’s friend described her as:

“A kind, loyal and thoughtful person who adores her two girls and family and friends.”

Her partner, Paul Ansell, described the entire situation as “a perpetual hell” in a statement released by the heartbroken family. He said:

“We will never forget Nikki, how could we, she was the centre of our world, she was the one who made our lives so special and nothing will cast a shadow over that.”

Jasmine ✨ @JasmineJames89 Watching the UK treat the Nicola Bulley case like a Netflix true crime documentary has been absolutely horrific to watch. Watching the UK treat the Nicola Bulley case like a Netflix true crime documentary has been absolutely horrific to watch.

It came as a surprise when Lancashire Police revealed that Bulley was suffering from issues related to menopause and alcoholism. Many have also accused the police department of sexism, and the department has been slammed by the government. Home Secretary Suella Braverman raised concerns regarding the technique the case was being handled.

