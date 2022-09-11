What did Nicholas DeCarlo and Nicholas Ochs do? ‘Murder the Media’ duo pleads guilty to involvement in January 6 Capitol attack

Nicholas DeCarlo and Nicholas Ochs, the two men who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, then posed for a picture after vandalizing a door with a magic marker that said 'Murder the Media,' pleaded guilty in a federal court on September 9, Friday.

According to reports, 'Murder the Media' is a social media channel started by the two men who often live stream videos on the site.

The two men, who worked on the social media channel, were arrested and charged with disrupting the certification process for the electoral vote at the Capitol.

According to a statement issued by the district attorney for the District of Columbia on Friday, Nicholas DeCarlo and Nicholas Ochs were accused of obstructing an official proceeding at the Capitol.

The statement read:

“Two men – including the founder of the Hawaii chapter of the Proud Boys -- pleaded guilty today to a felony charge for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.”

The Proud Boy Leader and his colleague attended Trump's rally before storming the Capitol

Nicholas Ochs, the 36-year-old founder of the Hawaii chapter of the Proud Boys, a right-wing faction widely perceived as a hate group, landed in Washington from Honolulu on January 5, 2021. According to reports, he stayed with Nicholas DeCarlo, a 32-year-old Texas-based colleague who often live streams their videos on the social media channel Murder the Media.

The next day, the two reportedly interviewed pro-Trump extremists at a Trump rally and followed them to the U.S. Capitol, the Los Angeles Times reported.

A few days after the incident at the U.S. Capitol, DeCarlo, in an interview with the LA Times, said he was stopped by the police before he entered the Capitol but was let through when he claimed to be a reporter.

In a phone interview with the website, he made the following statement:

“One did ask us when we were going to leave, We said we’ll leave when we’re done reporting on it — when we’ve got our scoop.”

While the police were trying to keep the mob off the inaugural stage on January 6, a video revealed the two throwing smoke bombs at the police line.

The video was recently reposted by a user who goes by the name twit-creek on Twitter.

After hurling harmful objects at the police, Decarlo and Ochs illegally entered the building through the Senate Wing Doors and recorded themselves smoking cigarettes. The former then scribbled the name of their social media channel and posed for a photo.

The two men also sifted through a police officer's duffel bag and took a plastic handcuff out of it.

Nicholas DeCarlo and Nicholas Ochs were arrested for their roles in the Jan 6 Capitol hill riot

The two men were identified and arrested with the help of the video filmed and circulated on their social media channels.

In a video posted during the attack to increase followers, the two inadvertently admitted culpability in the riot.

“Congress stopped the vote when we stormed the Capitol. As we’ve been saying all day: We came here to stop the steal.”

Ochs was arrested the next day, on January 7, 2021, in Honolulu. His Twitter account was shut down following his arrest. But DeCarlo continued to talk about his role in the insurrection until he was arrested on January 26, 2021, in Burleson, Texas.

According to the officials, they will be sentenced on December 9, 2022. If convicted, they could face up to 20 years in prison. Their guilty plea comes on the heels of the sentencing of Joshua Pruitt in August 2022. Pruitt, a Proud Boy member who was sworn into the faction after he stormed Capitol Hill and destroyed a large sign in the building by throwing it across the room, was sentenced to four years in prison.

