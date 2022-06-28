What did Nathaniel DeGrave do? Nevada man pleads guilty to Jan. 6 Capitol attack felonies

Nathaniel DeGrave, a 32-year-old Las Vegas man, was found guilty on Monday for his role in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

According to the news outlet Greenwich Time, prosecutors accused DeGrave, Tennessee resident Ronald Sandlin, and a few others of planning to interfere with the inauguration of Joe Biden as the US President. They allegedly traveled to the Capitol with protective gear, walkie-talkies, and bear spray.

Ryan J. Reilly @ryanjreilly It seems there’s a letter floating out there from Capitol defendant Nathaniel DeGrave calling himself a “non violent participant” in the Jan. 6 rally and calling his riot gear a “costume” for a “documentary."



Let’s check the video: It seems there’s a letter floating out there from Capitol defendant Nathaniel DeGrave calling himself a “non violent participant” in the Jan. 6 rally and calling his riot gear a “costume” for a “documentary."Let’s check the video: https://t.co/RK5bH0y6hl

A statement from the US Attorney's office outlined the allegations against DeGrave. The statement read:

"While inside, Sandlin and DeGrave pushed against officers guarding an exterior door to the Capitol Rotunda, slowly forcing the door open and letting a mob stream inside. DeGrave shouted, “get the f--- through” and “kick [the door] the f--- open.” The three men then went together up a set of stairs and to a hallway outside the Senate Chamber."

It continued:

"DeGrave joined in a shoving match with officers struggling to guard the doors to the Senate Gallery. The three then gained access to the Senate Gallery. While there, DeGrave shouted to others on the Senate floor to “take laptops, paperwork, take everything."

Alan Feuer @alanfeuer Waking up to more charges in the Capitol riot:

On 12/31, FBI says, Nate DeGrave of Memphis posted a FB message saying he was organizing a "caravan of patriots" to go DC on 1/6 to stand behind Trump.

Already onboard? His friend Ronnie Sandler & Josiah Colt, the "Senate dangler." Waking up to more charges in the Capitol riot:On 12/31, FBI says, Nate DeGrave of Memphis posted a FB message saying he was organizing a "caravan of patriots" to go DC on 1/6 to stand behind Trump.Already onboard? His friend Ronnie Sandler & Josiah Colt, the "Senate dangler." https://t.co/bxCDehD7AB

For his alleged role in the Capitol riot, DeGrave faced charges such as assault, civil disorder, conspiracy, and acts of civil violence on Capitol Grounds. He was convicted of assault and impeding an officer.

What was DeGrave's role in the Capitol riots?

According to KNPR, DeGrave is one of 840 people arrested across America since January 6, 2021, for their suspected involvement in the riot.

Andrew Goudsward @AGoudsward At status conference for Capitol riot defendant Nathaniel DeGrave, prosecutor says conspiracy charges are likely coming in a superseding indictment that will combine his case with fellow Jan. 6 defendant Ronald Sandlin. Judge agreed to a month-long continuance. At status conference for Capitol riot defendant Nathaniel DeGrave, prosecutor says conspiracy charges are likely coming in a superseding indictment that will combine his case with fellow Jan. 6 defendant Ronald Sandlin. Judge agreed to a month-long continuance.

As per Law and Crime, like many other suspects, DeGrave was a dedicated Donald Trump supporter, describing the former President as his "idol."

According to the Department of Justice, DeGrave and his accomplices allegedly planned the attack in December 2020 when they spoke on a private chat about obtaining firearms and weapons training.

In a statement, prosecutors said:

“For example, on Dec. 31, 2020, DeGrave posted on Facebook, ‘Who can shoot and has excellent aim and can teach me today or tomorrow."

It continued:

“The same day, he, Sandlin, and a third defendant, Josiah Colt, 35, of Meridian, Idaho, began a private chat on Facebook to plan for Jan. 6. In the chat, they discussed ‘shipping guns’ and shared meeting information.”

On the day of the attack, DeGrave was also directly implicated in the assault of an officer. Amid the riot, he allegedly got into a struggle with authorities.

Alan Feuer @alanfeuer Both of these facts from the Degrave/Sandlin/Colt stoner Capitol riot case have been reported but are...unforgettable.

One is when their bear mace accidentally goes off in the car driving to DC.

The other is Degrave asking Facebook for sharpshooting training a week b4 the attack. Both of these facts from the Degrave/Sandlin/Colt stoner Capitol riot case have been reported but are...unforgettable.One is when their bear mace accidentally goes off in the car driving to DC.The other is Degrave asking Facebook for sharpshooting training a week b4 the attack. https://t.co/ZgswU5WN87

The statement of offense said:

“During the shoving match, DeGrave laid his hands directly on at least two of the three USCP officers."

It continued:

“The trio then gained access to the Senate Gallery. While there, DeGrave told Colt that he ‘punched this guy, like, five times.’ He later repeated, ‘I punched this guy, like, five times,’ adding, ‘he didn’t see my face though.'”

Grace Segers @Grace_Segers Harris remembers being at the Capitol in the morning before the riot.



"What they sought to degrade and destroy was not only a building," Harris says, describing "lawlessness, the violence, the chaos." "We cannot let the future be decided by those bent on silencing our voices." Harris remembers being at the Capitol in the morning before the riot."What they sought to degrade and destroy was not only a building," Harris says, describing "lawlessness, the violence, the chaos." "We cannot let the future be decided by those bent on silencing our voices." https://t.co/VaXrqV4dpH

Prosecutors allege that DeGrave deleted footage and media that implicated him in the attack. He faces up to 20 years in prison for his first charge and eight for the second. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far