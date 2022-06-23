Joe Rogan reviews video of President Joe Biden falling off bike - "He's the gift that keeps giving"

Joe Rogan poked fun at United States President Joe Biden, who was recently filmed falling off his bicycle in an accident.

The comedian, during an episode of his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, watched and reviewed a video of Biden's fall with his guests. Before watching the clip, Rogan admitted that Biden's misfortune made him laugh, saying:

"He's the gift that keeps on giving if you're not a [Joe] Biden fan."

The group proceeded to watch the video and collectively made fun of the U.S. head-of-state. Episode #1843 of the JRE podcast featured Rogan's friends and fellow comedians Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir.

The incident took place on Saturday near his Delaware beach home. The 79-year-old politician apparently fell after he failed to release his bike shoes from the toe cages on the pedals.

Biden fortunately suffered no serious injuries from the fall. Asked if he was fine, the 46th POTUS responded by saying, "I'm good."

Joe Rogan reveals why he didn't vote for Joe Biden

Although Joe Rogan claimed that he largely believes in left-wing ideologies, the renowned podcaster revealed that he did not vote for Joe Biden in the 2020 United States Presidential elections.

During a February 2022 episode of his Spotify-exclusive show, the UFC commentator explained why he chose not to vote for Biden. According to Rogan, he doesn't believe Biden was fit to lead the U.S. because "he can't talk right anymore."

However, Rogan pointed out that he didn't vote for Donald Trump either. Often lumped into conservative right-wing personalities, Rogan clarified that Bernie Sanders was the candidate he endorsed. He added:

"That was one of the things that people were saying, that I was a Trump supporter during the election because I said I would vote for Trump before I would vote for Biden. But I didn't vote for either. The reason why I said that was like, 'You don't see this? Are you guys out of your f***ing mind? You guys don't see that this guy can't, he can't talk right anymore?'"

Rogan also expressed concern for Biden's age. The president was 77 when he ran in the 2020 election, and is currently 79 years old.

