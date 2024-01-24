Wednesday 13 UK and Europe tour: Dates, tickets, venues, & all you need to know

The Wednesday 13 UK and Europe tour is scheduled to be held from October 24, 2024, to November 24, 2024, in venues across mainland UK, Scotland, Ireland, and Northern Ireland, as well as continental Europe. The tour will be a celebration of the singer's former band, MurderDolls's 20th anniversary.

The singer announced a new tour, which will feature supporting performances by Hardcore Superstars, via a post on their official Instagram page on January 24, 2024:

Tickets for the tour will be available from January 26, 2024, at 10:00 am GMT. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets will be available for purchase from the official website of the singer as well as Ticketmaster.

Wednesday 13 UK and Europe tour dates and venues

Wednesday 13 is embarking on a new tour to honor his previous band, MuderDolls. It was a California-based rock band best known for their debut studio album, Beyond the Valley of the Murderdolls, which was released on August 20, 2002 on Roadrunner Records.

The silver-certified album peaked at number 40 on the UK album chart and at number 102 on the Billboard 200 album chart. The album also peaked at number 84 on the German album chart.

The new tour will feature performances in cities such as Newcastle, Glasgow, Amsterdam, and London. The full list of dates and venues for the Wednesday 13 UK and Europe tour is given below:

October 24, 2024 – Newcastle, UK at Riverside

October 25, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at Slay

October 26, 2024 – Belfast, Northern Ireland at Limelight 2

October 27, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at Opium

October 29, 2024 – Chester, UK at Live Rooms

October 31, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Club Academy

November 1, 2024 – Bradford, UK at Nightrain

November 2, 2024 – Bristol, UK at Thekla

November 3, 2024 – Wolverhampton, UK at KK’s Steel Mill

November 5, 2024 – Southampton, UK at Engine Rooms

November 7, 2024 – Great Yarmouth, UK at Hard Rock Hell

November 8, 2024 – Nottingham, UK at Rock City

November 9, 2024 – London, UK at Electric Ballroom

November 10, 2024 – Northampton, UK at Roadmender

November 12, 2024 – Sint Niklaas, Belgium at De Casino

November 14, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Backstage Werk

November 15, 2024 – Milan, Italy at Live Club

November 16, 2024 – Rome, Italy at Orion Club

November 17, 2024 – Padova, Italy at Hall

November 19, 2024 – Solothurn, Switzerland at Kofmehl

November 20, 2024 – Lucerne, Switzerland at Konzerthaus Schurr

November 21, 2024 – Cologne, Germany at Essigfabrik

November 22, 2024 – Aschaffenburg, Germany at Colos Saal

November 24, 2024 – Amsterdam, Netherlands At Melkweg Oz

More about Wednesday 13 and his career

Wednesday 13, born Joseph Michael Poole on August 12, 1976, in Lexington, North Carolina, is an American singer and rock musician best known for his solo career as well as his work with his horror punk band Frankenstein Drag Queens from Planet 13.

The singer formed Frankenstein Drag Queens from Planet 13 in 1996 alongside Abby Normal, Sicko Zero, Seaweed, Rat Bastard, Scabs, R.S. Saidso, Creepy, Syd, Ikky and It. The band released a total of four studio albums, none of which managed to chart.

Wednesday 13 achieved his commercial success as a solo artist, particularly with the release of his sixth studio album, Monsters of the Universe: Come Out and Plague, on January 12, 2015. The album peaked at number 95 on the Australian album chart as well as at number 25 on the Billboard Heatseekers album chart.

