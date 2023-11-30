Troye Sivan UK and Europe tour 2024: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & more

Troye Sivan UK and Europe Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from May 29, 2024, to June 28, 2024, in venues across mainland UK and Europe. The tour is in support of the singer's latest studio album, Something to Give Each Other, which was released on October 13, 2023.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature performances at cities such as Lisbon, Zurich, and Dublin, among others, via a post on his official Instagram page on November 30, 2023:

The presale for the tour will be available on December 5, 2023, at 20:00 pm GMT. It can be accessed by registering for it via the official website of the singer. General tickets will be available on December 8, 2023, at 10:00 am GMT. Ticket prices have not been announced. Once made public, it can be purchased from the aforementioned website.

Troye Sivan UK and Europe tour 2024 dates

Troye Sivan released his latest studio album, Something to Give Each Other, on October 13, 2023. The album has so far peaked at number 1 on the Australian album chart.

In his interview with Time Magazine on October 13, 2023, the singer elaborated on the album's soundscape, stating:

"It’s quite eclectic. I wrote it over a long period of time and the only criteria was that each song had to capture a genuine feeling that I experienced. All of them feel like me to me."

Now, the singer is set to embark on a tour to support the album. The full list of dates and venues for the Troye Sivan UK and Europe tour 2024 is given below:

May 29, 2024 – Lisbon, Portugal at Coliseu Dos Recreios

June 05, 2024 – Stockholm, Sweden at Hovet

June 09, 2024 – Prague, Czech Republic at Sportovní Hala Fortuna

June 11, 2024 – Berlin, Germany at Velodrom

June 12, 2024 – Hamburg, Germany at Sporthalle

June 14, 2024 – Munich, Germany at Zenith

June 15, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland at Zurich Hall

June 17, 2024 – Frankfurt, Germany at Jahrhunderthalle

June 18, 2024 – Dusseldorf, Germany at Mitsubishi Electric Halle

June 22, 2024 – Manchester, UK at Ao Arena

June 23, 2024 – Glasgow, Scotland at Ovo Hydro

June 25, 2024 – Dublin, Ireland at 3arena

June 27, 2024 – London, UK at Ovo Arena Wembley

June 28, 2024 – Birmingham, UK at Utilita Arena

Speaking about the tour in an exclusive interview with Billboard magazine on October 17, 2023, Sivan said:

"I’m intimidated because … when this tour happens, I want it to be the tour of my life. I really do. And I want to give the big pop show that I think this album is asking for, and these visuals [his music videos] are asking for. And so it’s a big job. For some reason, I really really really feel the pressure, I really do."

More on Troye Sivan's career

Troye Sivan had his first major breakthrough with his 2015 EP, Wild, which was released on September 4, 2015. The EP peaked as a chart-topper on the Australian album chart.

The singer released his debut studio album, Blue Neighbourhood, on December 4, 2015. The platinum-certified album peaked at number 3 on the Kiwi album chart as well as at number 6 on the Australian album chart.

Troye Sivan released his second studio album, Bloom, on August 31, 2018. The album peaked at number 3 on the Kiwi and Australian album charts and at number 4 on the Billboard 200 album chart.