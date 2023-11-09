Stephen Sanchez 2024 UK and European Tour: Dates, how to get tickets, venues, & more

American singer and songwriter Stephen Sanchez has just sent waves of excitement through his music fans as he announced his much-anticipated 2024 UK and European tour, titled "The Troubadour Takes Europe Tour."

The tour promises to be a musical journey, featuring captivating performances and showcasing Sanchez's classic and new songs from his debut album, Angel Face.

The tour will kick off in February at Bristol's, where fans can expect an intimate and immersive experience with Sanchez's signature blend of folk, country, and soul. The tour will also grace London, followed by a performance in Manchester.

Following the UK leg, Sanchez will take his musical journey across other European cities, with stops in major cities such as Paris and Brussels.

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, November 10, at 9 a.m. GMT. While a fan pre-sale is already open for select dates via Ticketmaster. Fans can also follow the artist's social media handles to stay updated on the tour.

Stephen Sanchez's tour will begin in Bristol and end in Paris

Stephen Sanchez will kick off his tour with a concert in Bristol, which is scheduled to take place on February 12, 2024. After performing in a few cities, the singer will finally wrap up his tour with a concert in Paris on February 25, 2024.

Here are the dates and venus for the tour:

February 12, 2024 – Bristol, UK, SWX

February 13, 2024 – London, UK, KOKO

February 14, 2024 – Manchester, UK, New Century Hall

February 16, 2024 – Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Melkweg

February 17, 2024 – Cologne, Germany, Kantine

February 18, 2024 – Berlin, Germany, Columbia Theatre

February 20, 2024 – Zurich, Switzerland, Kauflauten

February 22, 2024 – Milan, Italy, Magazzini Generali

February 24, 2024 – Brussels, Belgium, Botanique

February 25, 2024 – Paris, France, Le Trianon

Stephen Sanchez is an American singer-songwriter known for Until I Found You

Stephen Sanchez, a singer, songwriter, and guitarist from Northern California, captivates audiences with his smooth voice and vintage charm inspired by legends like Frank Sinatra and Nat King Cole. In 2022, his throwback ballad Until I Found You became a social media sensation, propelling him to global fame. This track anchored his debut album, Angel Face, released in September 2023.

Before his breakthrough, Stephen Sanchez gained attention with a cover of Cage the Elephant's Cigarette Daydreams, earning a deal with Republic Records. His 2021 EP, What Was, Not Now, featuring hits like I Want You and The Pool, garnered millions of streams. In 2022, his second EP, Easy on My Eyes, set the stage for Until I Found You.

Throughout 2023, Stephen Sanchez released singles like Evangeline and Only Girl, embarking on a headline tour. At the Glastonbury Festival in June, he shared the stage with Elton John for a memorable performance of Until I Found You.

The culmination of these successes led to the September release of Angel Face, a concept album about a 1950s troubadour entangled with a mob boss's femme fatale. The album reached number 90 on the Billboard 200 and charted internationally.