Is Usher announcing a tour in 2024? Billboard’s report on a possible global concert to follow Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher, the renowned R&B artist with a career spanning over two decades, is set to headline the Super Bowl halftime show at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024. This year, excitement for the same has hit an all-time high as Billboard reported that the R&B icon is likely poised to drop a bombshell announcement about his highly anticipated upcoming tour during this monumental event.

Usher's potential tour announcement at the Super Bowl would not be the first time an artist has utilized this high-profile platform to unveil significant news. In fact, Lady Gaga set a notable precedent back in 2017 when she electrified the world by revealing her tour plans right after her unforgettable Super Bowl performance.

Usher's team is likely working on a global tour

As per Billboard, the formal tour announcement is expected to drop shortly after the Super Bowl Halftime Show – a performance that is already generating significant buzz in itself.

Additionally, the media outlet reported that arenas are being placed on hold by Usher's team, further hinting at the possibility of the upcoming tour, the route and dates for which are expected to be confirmed by the February 11 show next year.

The anticipation surrounding the artist's upcoming tour is skyrocketing, given his impeccable track record as a live performer. Notably, he has previously enjoyed tremendous success with two Las Vegas residencies, which are projected to have grossed over $100 million combined. This impressive figure surpasses the commercial performance of any of his previous tours, despite featuring fewer dates.

For context, Usher's OMG Tour from 2010 to 2011 raked in $76 million across 95 shows, while The UR Experience Tour from 2014 through 2015 boasted 45 dates.

With the global reach and immense viewership of the Super Bowl Halftime Show, an annual spectacle watched by over 100 million viewers in the US alone, it also stands as an opportunity for Usher one of the most potent launchpads for a global trek in the music industry.

The buzz surrounding his potential tour comes at a time when fans are eager to see the superstar return to the touring circuit. With this new tour, he is poised to captivate audiences worldwide once again, bringing his chart-topping hits and electrifying stage presence to fans on a global scale. However, official announcements are yet to be made.

As the Super Bowl Halftime Show approaches, all eyes will be on the artist, not only for his sensational performance, but also for the highly anticipated announcement that could see him embark on a world tour.