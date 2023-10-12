"Austin and ALLY": Wild reactions erupt online as Troye Sivan teases new music video for 'One of Your Girls' starring Ross Lynch

Troye Sivan has released the teaser of his music video for One of Your Girls, which stars Ross Lynch, and the netizens cannot stop talking about it. The pop star posted a video on Instagram on October 11, 2023, where he revealed the music video, featuring Ross Lynch, despite already having shared the track list for his album Something to Give Each Other.

As the video made its way on social media, netizens were ecstatic to see Ross Lynch with Troye Sivan, but a few also gave hilarious and wild reactions to Ross’ appearance. From his look to his dressing sense to even his abs, the netizens could not stop talking about Troye Sivan’s music video. One social media user also commented and said:

Social media users comment on Ross' look as Sivan teases new music video for 'One of Your Girls' starring Lynch. (Image via Twitter)

The album Something to Give Each Other will have nine more songs other than One of Your Girls. Some of these are Rush, What’s the Time Where You Are, In My Room, Still Got It, Can’t Go Back Baby, Got Me Started, and Silly. It is Troye Sivan’s first full-length album after 2018's Bloom. The album is all set to be released on Friday, October 13, 2023.

Social media users react to Ross Lynch starring in Troye Sivan’s music video for ‘One of Your Girls’

Troye Sivan has gone viral ever since he revealed that his full-length album will be released on October 13, 2023. However, as he released the teaser of the music video for one of the songs that stars Ross Lynch, social media users could not stop talking about his appearance and how he looked in the teaser.

With many talking about how he appears shirtless in the video, others talked about how he is just “staring” in the video. As a Twitter user, @PopCrave posted about the same on the platform. Here is how the netizens reacted:

At the same time, there were others who were exhilarated to see Ross Lynch and Troye Sivan together in the music video. At the moment, neither Lynch nor Sivan have commented on the comments of the netizens.