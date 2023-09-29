Are Jaz Sinclair and Ross Lynch still together? Relationship status explored

One of Netflix lovers' favorite real-time couples is Jaz Sinclair and Ross Lynch. They acted together in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in 2018, where fans found their onscreen chemistry was on fire. On New Year's Eve of 2019, the Gen V actress and Ross were seen kissing each other, confirming that the reel couple turned into real ones.

However, Ross Lynch shared some words of heartbreak during his recent concert, sparking rumors of a breakup with Jaz Sinclair. According to a TikTok video posted by a fan from Ross's recent performance in Los Angeles on June 11, 2023, he said:

"I didn't know it could get worse, you know? But the thing about heartbreak is... the only thing that really helps is music."

The video was 25 seconds long, and fans immediately speculated that the couple was on the verge of breaking up, so Ross spoke such heartbroken words. But in reality, there hasn't been any confirmation about the couple's relationship from either Jaz Sinclair or Ross Lynch's side.

Gen V actress Jaz Sinclair and Ross Lynch Relationship Status Explored

Jaz Sinclair is an American actress known for her roles in Paper Towns, When the Bough Breaks, and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. She is also acting in Amazon Prime's upcoming series, Gen V. Ross Lynch is also an American actor and musician who is a lead vocalist in pop bands like R5 and The Driver Era. Ross and Jaz acted together in Netflix's Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, where he stars as Harvey Kinkle and Jaz as Rosalind "Roz" Walker.

US Weekly broke the news of the new couple in town when they were seen kissing and witnessed by an insider in 2019:

"They were sitting on a couch together, his arms were around her waist. They were looking into each other's eyes... noses touching and giggling."

After that, Ross, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, mentioned their closeness, hinting that something was going on between the so-called friends:

"You know when I first went up to Vancouver... me and Jaz and a few of the other actors really just hit it off, and we would spend every day together."

The couple made their relationship public in 2020 and set themselves as relationship goals for millennials. From romantic trips to helicopter rides, the couple always updates their fans about their relationship, which is still going strong. The rumors started when Ross performed at The Driver Era's concert in Los Angeles.

While playing his piano, in the middle of the strings, he whispered words of heartbreak, which were later shared by a fan on TikTok. The video went viral and fueled speculation about the breakup of Jaz and Ross's relationship.

However, no official statements about the breakup were given by either party, and the couple still has pictures of themselves together. Hence, it is safe to say that the couple is together and going strong.

Regarding Jaz Sinclair and Ross Lynch in Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

In Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Jaz and Ross play the characters Roz and Harvey, who are in love. They are part of Sabrina and Suzie's friends' group, who go to movies together and catch up at Dr. Cerberus' Book Shop. It is only speculation that Ross' heartbroken words at the concert were directed at Jaz.

Without official confirmation, fans must accept that the couple is still together and going strong.