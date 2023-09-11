5 cool facts about upcoming show Gen V

Given the popularity of The Boys, it isn't surprising that its spinoff show, Gen V, has been getting a lot of attention among viewers worldwide. Set to premiere on Amazon Prime in late September, the recent trailer made it clear that this show, like The Boys, would be anything but predictable.

In the upcoming show, viewers will see a bunch of teenage superheroes with unique powers and abilities who will do anything to prove their worth at Godolkin University School of Crimefighting. Think Xavier School for Gifted Youngsters, but it is more commercial since it is run by none other than Vought International.

Young adult superheroes who aren't completely in control of their powers will certainly lead to plenty of unexpected situations involving violence and blood. If that sounds appealing, then viewers should definitely make a point to put Gen V on their September watchlist.

Surprise cameos and 4 other interesting facts that will help raise the anticipation for Gen V

1) Eclectic cast

One of the headliners of the show is Jaz Sinclair, who many viewers might recognize from the Netflix series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, wherein she played the role of Rosalind Walker aka "Roz." In fact, fans of Sabrina will also find a familiar face in Chance Perdomo, who donned the role of Ambrose Spellman in the show. Sinclair plays Marie Moreau, while Perdomo takes on the role of Andre Anderson in Gen V.

It is interesting to note that the actor playing the role of Golden Boy in Gen V is actually Arnold Schwarzenegger's son. Patrick Schwarzenegger has appeared in multiple movies and TV shows since 2006, and now, he will be seen as a recurring character in this show. Luke Riordan, aka Golden Boy, is one of the most promising students of Godolkin and is considered as the most likely candidate to join The Seven.

2) Interesting powers and abilities

It is always fun for viewers when "supes" display unique powers and abilities. In Gen V, Marie is a blood-bender, and Andre can manipulate metal. Emma (Lizze Broadway) can shift between being half-inched size and regular size. Cate (Maddie Phillips) is a mind empath, with Sam (Asa Germann) having super strength. Golden Boy's powers are somewhat similar to the "Human Torch" of the Fantastic Four.

However, one ability that has certainly created the most buzz among viewers is the gender shift that Jordan Li possesses. Since the character can switch between female and male, two actors, namely London Thor and Derek Luh, will be playing Jordan in Gen V. In male form, the character is strong and can withstand bullets, and in female form, Jordan is agile and can fire energy blasts from their hands.

3) Secret of "The Woods"

It is likely that The Woods will play a major role in this season's narrative (Image via IMDb)

Although there haven't been many spoilers about what viewers will get to see in Gen V, there have been reports of something called "The Woods," which is said to be Godolkin's deep, dark secret. It is likely to be one of the biggest mysteries of the plot that will unravel as the show progresses.

In past interviews, the cast, especially Sinclair, have spoken up about "The Woods." Spooky and creepy are some of the words that have been used to describe the set, which will definitely delight viewers who enjoy dark and eerie narratives.

4) Appearances by characters from The Boys

Since it is a spinoff, it is certain that Gen V will witness several guest appearances. Chace Crawford, who plays The Deep and is member of The Seven, will be appearing on the show. As will Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, the superhero who accidentally killed Wee Hughie's girlfriend with his super-speed ability.

Aside from them, viewers will also see Claudia Doumit reprise her role as Congresswoman Victoria Neuman from The Boys.

5) Season 2?

It looks like season 2 is on the cards for Gen V (Image via IMDb)

Viewers might be wondering if Gen V is only going to last for one season, but things are looking hopeful so far. After the success of The Boys, the creators seem confident that the show will appeal to viewers as it hopes to offer the same edgy and gritty feel that the audience seems to love.

In fact, it was announced earlier this year that a writing room for a potential second season was in the works. If the show does strike a chord with the viewers as expected, then it is likely that fans will be getting a second season.

If readers enjoy narratives with flawed superheroes, tantalizing dark mysteries and intense fight scenes, then they must definitely make a point to check out Gen V set to release on Amazon Prime on September 29, 2023.