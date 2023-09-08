5 exciting shows coming to Netflix in September 

Like every month, there is no dearth of interesting content in the lineup slated for release on Netflix in September 2023. From exciting new offerings to brand-new seasons of old favorites, subscribers have much to look forward to this month.

Given Netflix's tendency to offer content from different genres, September's lineup has a little bit of everything ranging from suspenseful thrillers to feel-good comedies. Especially with regards to shows coming to Netflix in September, subscribers will have plenty of interesting options to choose from.

A Time Called You, Miseducation, and 3 other shows releasing on Netflix in September that belong on your watchlist

1) A Time Called You (September 8)

This upcoming Korean drama releasing on Netflix in September stars Ahn Hyo-seop, Jeon Yeo-been, and Kang Hoon in the lead. Netflix subscribers know Ahn Hyo-seop from other hits on the platform such as Business Proposal and Abyss while Jeon Yeo-been made an impression on viewers with her portrayal of the spunky Hong Cha-young in Vincenzo.

In this show, Jun-hee (Jeon Yeo-been) is grieving the loss of her boyfriend played by Ahn Hyo-seop. In a mysterious turn of events, she ends up traveling in time and inhabits the body of 18-year-old Min-ju. She then meets Si-heon who looks exactly like her deceased boyfriend.

From the trailer, it looks like it is going to be a heartfelt emotional ride, and K-drama fans should make a point to watch it on Netflix in September.

2) Burning Body (September 8)

Fans of crime thrillers will surely enjoy this Spanish miniseries that is coming to Netflix in September. Inspired by true events, the story is centered around the mysterious death of a police officer named Pedro. The investigation that follows unravels a plethora of toxic relationships, violence, and scandals involving two other officers.

From the trailer, it seems like this one is going to be a real nail-biter with plenty of exciting twists and turns to keep the viewer interested. If you like shows that keep you guessing then you should definitely watch this miniseries on Netflix in September.

3) Miseducation (September 15)

Cinephiles who are looking for good comedies to watch should make a point to catch this new show. South African actress, Buntu Petse, is the lead protagonist in this upcoming show which will be released on Netflix in September.

Petse plays Mbali, a wannabe influencer, whose popularity takes a major dive after her mother gets involved in a political scandal. She then signs up at Grahamstown University and makes plans to reinvent her image.

It seems like this is going to be a fun show with lovable characters navigating a string of hilarious misadventures that will keep the viewers entertained.

4) Surviving Summer, Season 2 (September 15)

Subscribers will be able to watch new seasons of quite a few old shows on Netflix in September. One such anticipated new season is that of Surviving Summer, a popular Australian teen drama that first premiered in 2022.

Season 2 will find Summer Torres (Sky Katz) returning to Shorehaven. She is hoping to impress her surfing pals with her skills, but she realizes soon that it's going to be easier said than done.

The previous season impressed viewers with its compelling plot and interesting characters, and this new season will surely be no different. There will be loads of challenges for the protagonist to overcome, and viewers will love to see her grow from her experiences.

5) Sex Education, Season 4 (September 21)

When it comes to colorful characters, no show does it better than Sex Education. Given that season 3 came out in 2021, fans of the show have been waiting a long time for the new season to be released on Netflix in September.

At the end of season 3, it was announced that Moordale High was closing. So, in this season, the students find themselves trying to fit in at Cavendish Sixth Form College.

Viewers will see familiar faces along with some interesting new ones, which is always a treat. As this will be the final season, it will be difficult for fans to bid adieu to the characters they have adored for multiple seasons, but surely the creators will find a way to end things on a happy note that evokes contentment.

There are plenty of movies and shows coming to Netflix in September, but these titles in particular are worth your time for their engaging storylines and endearing characters.