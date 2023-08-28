Miseducation on Netflix: Release date, trailer, and more

The streaming giant Netflix has been recently venturing into diverse content as it releases the South African comedy-drama Miseducation on Friday, September 15, 2023. The upcoming series offers a fresh take on life and education through the high school era.

The coming-of-age drama revolves around the protagonist, Mbali Hadebe, who is out and about to establish a reputation for herself after her mother's corrupt nature surfaces.

Co-creators and executive producers Katleho Ramaphakela and Rethabile Ramaphakela take the viewers on a journey around the complexities of Mbali's life as an adolescent.

Netflix's Miseducation: Release date and time

Miseducation will launch globally in another three weeks on September 15, 2023. Produced by Burnt Onion Productions, the show will air at the usual time of 3 a.m. E.T. However, the release time will differ based on the geographic location.

Here are the timings for the worldwide release:

United Kingdom: 7 am GMT

Canada: 4:30 am NT

Australia: 5 pm AEST

India: 12:30 pm IST

Korea: 4 pm KST

Japan: 4 pm JST

Philippines: 3 pm PHT

Mark the date and timings in case Miseducation has made it to your watch list.

Miseducation: Plot and cast explored

Netflix has dropped a fun teaser trailer for the show on August 22, 2023, which has garnered over 95,000 views. Buntu Petse, who has previously appeared in Generations: The Legacy, plays the fictional character and protagonist Mbali Hadebe.

The opening shot of the trailer showcases Petse partying while she is on an Instagram live and is thrown in the middle of all the drama. Her voiceover introduces herself as,

"I'm Mbali Hadebe. The child of a disgraced politician and a current trending meme."

Her mother, Brenda Hadebe, played by Baby Cele from the fame of The Last Victims (2019), is a corrupt politician whose wrong-doings leave her daughter wishing to start her life again. Even though Mbali struggles to keep her identity a secret in hopes of a fresh start at Grahamstown University in Makhanda, she finds misfits like herself with whom she forms a bond.

The official storyline of the show on IMDb states,

"Nothing about Mbali is basic, including her reinvention strategy. From driving the campus cab, appearing on the campus gossip show, The Spill by Raeesah, and even running an SRC campaign, Mbali's journey back to the top is encouraged and inspired by her new misfit squad, Jay and Natalie."

It continues,

"And the SRC campaign she's running? All inspired by campus rowing champion, local hottie, and now dramatic situationship, Sivu Levine who's up against veteran President, longtime campus activist aka 'Comrade' Caesar and Hotep conspiracy theorist, Mubarak."

The rest of the cast includes Lunga Shabalala(Sivu Levine), Micaela Tucker(Natalie Levine), Prev Reddy (Jay Naidoo), Sechaba Ramphele (Junior) and Mpho Sebeng (Caesar Mokoena).

The directors Catharine Cooke, Themba Mfebe, Lwazi Mvuzi, and Rea Rangaka carefully put forth a fun comedy-drama with an element of romance that focuses on South African culture instead of the US teenagehood.

Moreover, the creator and executive producer Rethabile Ramaphakela said,

"We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with Netflix in telling uniquely South African stories that we can take to the world. Miseducation promises to be an offbeat and fun comedy-drama series with a diverse bunch of colourful characters who are just trying to get through this thing called life.”

Watch Miseducation after its release on September 15, 2023.