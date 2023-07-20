"Use that money to pay the actors and writers": Twitter reacts as Netflix gains almost 6 million subscribers after password-sharing crackdown 

Netflix has been suffering for the past couple of months. What once was a cultural phenomenon has felt like an afterthought in recent years. The streaming platform's popularity seemed to decline following the rise of its competitors like Max, Paramount+, Prime Video, Peacock, etc. However, the company recently received some good news.

According to the Guardian, Netflix has seen a rise of 6 million subscribers since the company announced that sharing their password with anyone outside their household would be charged. This phenomenon was new and a very risky move.

However, this decision paid off, but fans on Twitter went on to demand that the profits be used to pay the company's writers and actors.

Netizens demand Netflix pay actors and writers following the surge in subscribers

Netflix has been one of the most popular streaming services for a few years. However, its reputation has been tarnished for several reasons.

Firstly, fans were unhappy with the quality of the content the streamer was releasing. They said that the company was focusing on quantity over quality, and the newer shows were just not as enjoyable. They then noticed that the streamer would even cancel a couple of shows.

Series' like The Chair, Uncoupled, Dead End: Paranormal Park, Inside Job, 1899, Blockbuster, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, Warrior Nun, Resident Evil, etc. faced the axe. Viewers were furious because some of these shows were adored by millions.

In May 2023, the company sent an email addressed to 103 countries, including Britain, France, Germany, Australia, Singapore, and the USA. It stated that an account could only be used by one household. If more people were to use it, they'd have to pay.

This decision felt like the final nail in the coffin for the company, but in reality, it has changed their fortunes. The streamer now has 6 million new subscribers.

This is how fans on Twitter reacted to the news in a post shared by Discussing Film.

Netizens reacted to this news with both optimism and pessimism. Some fans said that since they have earned a lot of money in recent years, they should pay the writers and actors who are currently on strike. However, a few believed that the numbers were fabricated.

One fan said that the streamer should have taken this step ages ago, while another joked that he was canceling his membership to even things out. Stockholm syndrome was also brought into the conversation.

As of June 30, 2023, Netflix had more than 238.39 million subscribers.