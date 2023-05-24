"They think this will bring them new customers": Netflix's password-sharing crackdown sparks trollfest on Twitter

One of the most popular streamers, Netflix has introduced a new rule regarding password sharing in the USA and more than 100 other countries. They want to limit users from sharing their passwords and have also introduced a new ad-supported option. The reason behind this is to make profits, but the new move is already bringing the streaming giant face-to-face with market saturation.

Netflix recently sent a mail regarding account sharing to customers in 103 countries and territories which included the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Australia, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil, and more. This email stated that an account should be used in only one household. If there are members outside their homes using the account, they are expected to pay.

The new password-sharing rule will cost an extra $7.99 for American users. This sum will vary from country to country.

This caused a meltdown on the internet as netizens deemed it ridiculous.

A fan's reaction to the new Netflix account sharing rule (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Netizens predict that new password-sharing rule will ruin Netflix

In the past couple of months, fans have visibly turned bitter towards the streaming giant for a number of reasons, key among them being the quality of their programming, which many believe has dramatically dipped.

The streamer's infamy only grew when they began canceling some of the most fan-favorite shows out of the blue. Over the past year, they have canceled popular shows like The Chair, Uncoupled, Dead End: Paranormal Park, Inside Job, 1899, Blockbuster, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself, Warrior Nun, Resident Evil, and many others.

Added to this, the new password rule has now garnered the platform massive online backlash.

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

As seen from the above tweets, many fans are predicting this to be the end of the road for Netflix, and predicting a return to piracy, which saw a decline with the coming of OTT platforms.

Many even said that they were going to cancel their subscription as there was no chance they are going to pay extra for their account. Some joked that in a couple of days, the streamer will send another mail stating that this rule was a mistake from their end.

Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph in Scotts Valley, California, Netflix is a streaming service that offers over-the-top subscription video-on-demand service, which even includes original films and television series.

As of 2023, the steamer has upward of 232.5 million users worldwide.

Poll : 0 votes