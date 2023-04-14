"A nice way of saying we don't have any ideas": Reports of an American remake of Squid Game spark online backlash 

It was widely reported on Friday, April 14, by several reputable media outlets that mega-popular 2021 Netflix show Squid Game will be getting an American remake and will be produced by the streaming platform itself. Filming of the show will begin sometime soon or at the most by the second half of this year.

Squid Game was a mega-popular Korean drama designed as a survival game, created by Hwang Dong-hyuk. It revolved around a deadly contest where 456 contestants from different socio-economic backgrounds in dire need of $35 million or ₩45.6 billion won engaged in a series of childhood games to snag the ultimate cash prize in the battle of survival.

The series put a harsh spotlight on Korea’s growing capitalism, income inequality, class disparity and complex human emotions of love, greed and survival and was the biggest Netflix hit at the time of its release.

Fans aren’t too pleased with the idea of an American remake and find it unnecessary when people have already watched and loved the Korean version of the drama. Additionally, they feel that the American version may not recreate the essence and charm of the original version.

Sports and entertainment YouTuber @JKBOGEN condemned the idea of an American version by stating that it is “a nice way of saying we don’t have any ideas. ”

JAKE ELLENBOGEN @JKBOGEN @DiscussingFilm Seems like a nice way of saying "we don't have any ideas" @DiscussingFilm Seems like a nice way of saying "we don't have any ideas"

Squid Game’s American version will reportedly be helmed by acclaimed director David Fincher

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm



(Source: An American remake of ‘SQUID GAME’ is reportedly in the works at Netflix.(Source: youtube.com/live/p8rEICx5l… An American remake of ‘SQUID GAME’ is reportedly in the works at Netflix.(Source: youtube.com/live/p8rEICx5l…) https://t.co/GrxG2tLQBY

According to Jeff Sneider's The Hot Mic podcast, Netflix’s American version of of the hit show will reportedly be helmed by acclaimed director David Fincher, who has previously directed critically acclaimed films like Fight Club, Gone Girl, and Zodiac, amongst others.

Netflix will produce the American version of Squid Game whilst simultaneously producing the second season of the Emmy-winning show, which will be helmed by showrunner Hwang Dong-hyuk, with most of the cast of season 1 returning to take the story forward.

Notably, fans all over the world are not too pleased with the idea of an American remake of Squid Game. Most deem it unnecessary and believe that the American version will not be able to do justice to the layered nuances of class and capitalism depicted in the Korean Squid Game. Check out some of these tweets below:

isuperebba(MARIO ERA) @isuperebba DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm



(Source: An American remake of ‘SQUID GAME’ is reportedly in the works at Netflix.(Source: youtube.com/live/p8rEICx5l… An American remake of ‘SQUID GAME’ is reportedly in the works at Netflix.(Source: youtube.com/live/p8rEICx5l…) https://t.co/GrxG2tLQBY what? if anything make a new story set in the world of squid games, just of the american version of the games in that world. a remake is so dumb twitter.com/DiscussingFilm… what? if anything make a new story set in the world of squid games, just of the american version of the games in that world. a remake is so dumb twitter.com/DiscussingFilm…

megs 🤘🏾 @megzlodon i really don’t know what’s worse the american version of squid game being made by netflix or this random british irish girl playing nani in the live action Lilo & stitch



double my laugh i really don’t know what’s worse the american version of squid game being made by netflix or this random british irish girl playing nani in the live action Lilo & stitchdouble my laugh

Baden Jaxen Jr. @frankwilheel Doing anything squid games related but Americanized is dumb, but they coulda at least just set up an American version already in the current squid games universe. Show ain't even got a season 2 yet smh Doing anything squid games related but Americanized is dumb, but they coulda at least just set up an American version already in the current squid games universe. Show ain't even got a season 2 yet smh

Chrisgrinnan Entertainment 🗯️ @chrisgrinnan1 #Netflix According to reports, Netflix is keen on having David Fincher helm an American version of 'SQUID GAME' as both producer and director. #SquidGame According to reports, Netflix is keen on having David Fincher helm an American version of 'SQUID GAME' as both producer and director. #SquidGame #Netflix https://t.co/36D5Q0C1Uf

Natasha Vladlove @VladloveN The American version of Squid Game will be worse than the South Korean version. Much, much worse. The American version of Squid Game will be worse than the South Korean version. Much, much worse.

Kenny @Disney+ @iKenny_J



Imo it's totally unnecessary, just like the US version of Train to Busan. Everything needs a english remake because people refuse to read subtitles or even use dub I don't know why this month old rumor about a American version of Squid Game is popping up again. It's not new.Imo it's totally unnecessary, just like the US version of Train to Busan. Everything needs a english remake because people refuse to read subtitles or even use dub I don't know why this month old rumor about a American version of Squid Game is popping up again. It's not new.Imo it's totally unnecessary, just like the US version of Train to Busan. Everything needs a english remake because people refuse to read subtitles or even use dub 😒

Additionally, Jeff Sneider revealed on The Hot Mic Podcast with John Rocha that the American version will be as raw and real and that Netflix is leaving no stone unturned to get the best resources for this project and capitalize on the popularity of the show.

Notably, Netflix and David Fincher go back a long way and have worked on several love and acclaimed projects such as the 2020 film Mank and popular shows like House of Cards, Mindhunter, and Voir. It also seems like Netflix is heavily capitalizing on Squid Game’s popularity by not only producing an American remake but also a real-life Squid Game survival show.

Titled Squid Game: The Challenge, the reality show will have 456 contestants facing off over 10 episodes to win a grand prize of 4.56 million dollars -- inspired by the series’ grand prize of 45.6 billion won. Reportedly, this is the biggest cash prize ever offered in TV history.

Heather @HeathrLvs2Dance Hey @netflix ! We do not want an “American” version of #SquidGame . We are waiting on Season 2. Unless Season 2 takes place in America. Hey @netflix! We do not want an “American” version of #SquidGame. We are waiting on Season 2. Unless Season 2 takes place in America.

The game is open to contestants worldwide, irrespective of gender and nationality. However, contestants must be 21 years of age, and fluency in English would be considered a bonus.

However, fans are not too pleased with the idea of Squid Game: The Challenge as well, and now with an American version added to the mix as well, fans feel it is unnecessary. Additionally, hit K-dramas Crash Landing On You and Extraordinary Attorney Woo are all set to get American remakes as well.

BTS’ V will reportedly feature in Squid Game season 2

ₜₐₑ テテ 🐯 @vivianantwi7 It’s being speculated again that Kim Taehyung is going to cast in Squidgame season 2 as Saebyeok’s adopted brother? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… It’s being speculated again that Kim Taehyung is going to cast in Squidgame season 2 as Saebyeok’s adopted brother? twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/RK4QjzKyjQ

Fans may be upset with the possibility of an American version, but they are happy with the upcoming season 2 of the original Korean version, which is all set to be released in 2024.

According to a tweet by @vivianantwi7, popular idol BTS’ V might be cast in the second installment as Kang Sae-byeok’s adopted brother. The role was played by actor Jung Ho-yeon in the first installment and is that of a North Korean defector who enters the deadly game to pay for a broker who has promised to rescue her parents from across the border and also buy a house so that she can live with her family happily.

It is speculated on Twitter that the Sweet Night singer might be playing Jung Ho-yeon’s sibling on the show, but these are just mere speculations and nothing is confirmed as of yet.

Poll : 0 votes