''Yet another baffling decision from Netflix'': 1899 fans devastated as Netflix cancels mystery series after season 1

Netflix has decided to cancel the hit period mystery-science fictional television series 1899. The development has come out of nowhere since the show (which started streaming in November 2022) was among the platform's most successful ones, with millions of streams weeks within its release.

The hit show starred Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, and Andreas Pietschmann in lead roles with Miguel Bernardeau, José Pimentão, Fflyn Edwards, Anton Lesser, Mathilde Ollivier, Jonas Bloquet, and several others in supporting roles.

Even though the show was criticized for its slow pace, it managed to do well, winning the hearts of millions of fans globally. However, the recent announcement was so shocking that this particular fan took to Twitter and wrote:

Netizens have started signing petitions to renew 1899

Fans of the show haven't taken the news of its cancelation well. While most are confused, some are downright furious. In 2022, Netflix infamously canceled fan-favorite shows like Warrior Nun, The Midnight Club, Partner Track, Gentefied, Resident Evil, and several others. Fans never expected 1899 to get the same treatment as the show was unique and had a captivating story according to them.

The first and only season ended with a cliffhanger. Maura was shown floating in space on October 19, 2099. The possibilities of the show were endless from this point onwards. Netizens couldn't understand the point of making shows for just one season if Netflix decided to scrap them. Many stated that canceling shows ending on cliffhangers isn't moral and downright unethical.

Show creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, who previously made the hit series Dark, were also criticized as fans stated that 1899 should have been treated like the former, with respect and patience. Now, the duo will never be able to completely bask in the glory of the 2022 show, according to disappointed fans.

The hit show was previously accused of plagiarism when a Brazilian author claimed that the show copied its plot story from her comic book. Some predicted this to be the reason for its axing.

Netflix has been losing subscribers left and right, with netizens claiming that the platform is digging its own grave. They stated that the company doesn't care what its fans want and is too invested in making money and garnering views.

1899's recent news was broken by show-creator Jantje Friese on her Instagram account. The creator stated that planning for a second and third season was already over and that the filming was about to begin. Additionally, she thanked the fans and everyone who was involved in the project.

What was 1899 about?

From the creators of the beloved Dark came 1899, a multilingual German period mystery-science fiction television series that became the talk of the town in 2022.

The show followed a group of European immigrants traveling to the United States with the hope of a better life. They set off from England on a steamship called Kerberos and were destined to reach New York, but their story took a dark turn when they discovered another ship called Prometheus in the ocean, which vanished weeks before their voyage.

The synopsis of the show, according to its Youtube trailer, read as:

"On their journey across the vast and treacherous Atlantic Ocean, the passengers of the Kerberos encounter the biggest mystery of their lives. Welcome to 1899, a deeply immersive new series from the creators of Dark."

Netflix premiered the show on 17 November 2022 with all eight episodes released together. The run time of every episode was between fifty to sixty-two minutes.

