Netflix's 1899 cast list: Meet the actors of the new mystery series from Dark creators

1899, the multi-lingual horror-mystery German series arrived on Thursday, November 17, exclusively on Netflix. The highly suspenseful and mind-bending series has been created by the creators of the fan-favorite Netflix series Dark, Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar.

The duo have also served as executive producers for Netflix's 1899. As per the official Netflix description for the German period series:

"On their journey across the vast and treacherous Atlantic Ocean, the passengers of the Kerberos encounter the biggest mystery of their lives. Welcome to 1899, a deeply immersive new series from the creators of Dark."

The lead cast list for 1899 includes Emily Beecham, Andreas Pietschmann, Aneurin Barnard and Miguel Bernardeau, among others.

The lead cast list for Netflix's 1899 explored

1) Emily Beecham as Maura Franklin/Singleton

British singer and actress Emily Beecham plays the pivotal lead role of a neurologist named Maura Franklin/Singleton in the suspenseful Netflix series.

The star is best known for her portrayal of the characters Daphne in Daphne, Caro Allingham in The Village and The Widow in Into the Badlands.

Emily Beecham has also been a part of several noteworthy other TV series and movies, including The Pursuit of Love, Silent Witness, Tess of the d'Urbervilles, Afterlife, Cruella, Outside the Wire, Rise of the Footsoldier, The Calling, Agatha Christie's Marple, among others.

2) Andreas Pietschmann as Eyk Larsen

German actor Andreas Pietschmann will be seen playing one of the most crucial roles in the series, the ship's captain, Eyk Larsen, in the engrossing Netflix series.

Pietschmann is best known for portraying the character The Stranger / Jonas Kahnwald in the 2017's popular series Dark, Matreusin the 2015 TV series Vier gegen Z and Konny von Brendorp in the 2007 TV GSG 9 – Ihr Einsatz ist ihr Leben.

The actor has also been a part of several other well-known TV series and movies, including Die Chefin, The Team, Cologne P.D., Edel & Starck, Mary of Nazareth, Beloved Sisters, Sonnenallee, Regular Guys and more.

3) Aneurin Barnard as Daniel Solace

Aneurin Barnard, the 35-year-old Welsh actor, will be seen playing one of the lead roles, Daniel Solace, in Netflix's 1899. The actor's character is a suspenseful man in Kerberos.

The actor is best known for playing the characters Dylan Parker in Elfie Hopkins, Claude in The Truth About Emanuel, Darnley in Mary Queen of Scots, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in Interlude in Prague and Gibson in Dunkirk.

The actor can also be seen in several well-known movies and TV series, including Ironclad, The Facility, Hunky Dory, Citadel, We'll Take Manhattan, Trap for Cinderella, Under Milk Wood, Midsomer Murders, The Pact, Peaky Blinders, Moonfleet and several more.

4) Miguel Bernardeau as Ángel

The highly talented 25-year-old actor from Spain, Miguel Bernardeau, is all set to play the significant role of Ángel in 1899.

Miguel Bernardeau is best known for playing the role of Guzmán Nunier Osuna in the popular 2018 TV series Elite, Javier Sáez Fragua in the 2020 TV series Caronte and Julen in the 2018 movie Crime Wave.

The actor has also been a crucial part of a few noteworthy movies and TV series, which include It's for Your Own Good, Josephine, Todo lo otro, The Last One, Sabuesos, Playa Negra, Cuéntame cómo pasó and a few others.

Other supporting actors on the cast list for 1899 entail Yann Gael as Jérôme, Isabella Wei as Ling Yi, Gabby Wong as Yuk Je, Rosalie Craig as Virginia Wilson, Mathilde Ollivier as Clémence and several others

