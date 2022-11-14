Netflix's upcoming period horror drama series, 1899, is expected to premiere on the platform on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 3:01 am ET. The series follows several immigrants on a ship traveling from London to New York. Their journey is disrupted after they discover another ship on their way.

The series is helmed by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar who are best known for creating Netflix's acclaimed sci-fi show, Dark. It stars Emily Beecham alongside many others in pivotal roles.

1899 on Netflix: Trailer, plot, what to expect, and more details

The official trailer for 1899 was released by Netflix on October 24, 2022. The trailer offers a peek into the show's gorgeously crafted, nightmarish world that fans of horror would certainly enjoy. It establishes the main plot of the series as viewers can see the passengers stuck during their journey.

The tension maintained throughout the trailer is palpable and it creates anticipation whilst not giving away pivotal plot-points or spoilers. Jimi Hendrix's iconic cover of Bob Dylan's All Along the Watchtower is played in the background of the trailer, which further adds a layer of mystery, excitement and intrigue.

Along with the trailer, Netflix also shared a brief description of the show on their official YouTube channel which reads:

"On their journey across the vast and treacherous Atlantic Ocean, the passengers of the Kerberos encounter the biggest mystery of their lives. Welcome to 1899, a deeply immersive new series from the creators of Dark."

Based on the synopsis and trailer, fans can expect another atmospheric horror drama similar in tone to Dark. Although the setting and storylines are quite different, both Dark and 1899 share some similarities in terms of visual aesthetics and style.

A quick look at 1899 cast

1899 stars Emily Beecham in the lead role as Maura Franklin. In the series' trailer, Beecham looks in terrific form as she captures the numerous complex facets of her character with remarkable ease. Viewers can expect a powerful performance from the actress.

Beecham has been a part of a number of popular films and shows over the years. These include AMC's Into the Badlands, Coen Brothers' cult classic, Hail, Caesar!, and Daphne, to name a few.

Starring alongside Beecham in pivotal roles are actors like Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann, Maciej Musiał, and Miguel Bernardeau, among others.

The show's creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar are widely known for helming the critically acclaimed sci-fi series, Dark. Dark is set in a village and focuses on the aftermath of the disappearance of two children.

Apart from Dark, Friese and her partner bo Odar have collaborated on the acclaimed thriller flick, Who Am I. Baran bo Odar's other directing credits include The Silence and Sleepless.

The show received high praise from viewers and critics, thanks to its clever writing, fascinating storyline, thematic depth, and performances by the actors. It is widely considered by numerous critics and publications as one of the finest TV shows of the 21st century.

Don't forget to catch 1899 on Netflix on Thursday, November 17, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes