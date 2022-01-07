John Legend net worth: Singer's fortune explored as he joins Dylan and Springsteen in selling song catalog

Singer John Legend joins the likes of Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and David Bowie on the list of singer-songwriters who sold their music rights. The ‘All of Me’ singer sold his song’s copyrights, including the royalty rights, to K.K.R. & Co. and B.M.G., who bought the catalog in a 50-50 partnership.

As per recent reports, the deal includes John Legend’s song catalog from late 2004 to early 2021. As per legal documents found by Bloomberg, the singer’s music was acquired by DL Music, owned by K.K.R. Credit Advisors, and German record label giant Bertelsmann Music Group (B.M.G.). Each firm now owns 50 percent of Legend’s catalog.

The publication also reports that the deal has been in the making since September last year. However, the deal’s finances were not disclosed.

How much is John Legend worth?

As per Celebrity Net Worth, John Legend is worth approximately $75 million. Most of the singer’s fortune comes from his record sales, music deals, appearances on The Voice, and more.

The 12-time GRAMMY winner has been actively performing and releasing albums for the past 25 years, with his last album being released in 2020. John has released seven studio albums, three EPs, and 39 singles throughout his career. The singer has also released four live albums. The 43-year-old singer has had six tours so far, with his last one being the Bigger Love Tour in 2021.

As per Billboard, ten of his songs have charted on the Top R&B albums list, with three of them peaking at number one. His song, ‘All of Me,’ which is arguably his most famous hit, reached the number one position at the Billboard’s Hot 100 list. The Ohio native also won an Oscar for his collaboration with Common for their song Glory, which was featured in Selma.

In 2019, John Legend joined N.B.C.’s music competition show, The Voice, where he won in his debut year as a coach. As per reports, he has been paid $13 million per season for his appearance on the show. Legend has also served as an executive producer in 32 documentaries, TV series, and specials.

Over the years, John increased his fortune with over 10 million album sales in the U.S.A. alone. The star has also garnered a significant amount from his digital sales. In 2013-2014, his song, 'All of Me,' spent 48 weeks at the second position on Billboard’s list for Digital Sales.

Legend and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, own several properties. In 2016, the couple purchased Rihanna’s Beverly Hills mansion for $14.1 million, which they later sold for $17.5 million. The two also own two multi-million dollar properties in Manhattan, alongside a Los Angeles home worth over $5.1 million.

Last year, John Legend signed with Republic Records after his contract with Sony’s record label expired. He was also associated with Kanye West’s record label G.O.O.D. early in his career.

