What happened with Chrissy Teigen and Michael Costello? Drama explained as she accuses designer of fabricating screenshots

The fashion industry is no stranger to controversy and drama. The Chrissy Teigen and Michael Costello episode, which started a few days ago, is still raging. The latter accused Tiegen of bullying in years gone by, and netizens soon took to Twitter and began canceling her.

Despite apologizing on Twitter for her overall past behavior, it seemed internet justice was about to prevail. However, as the saying goes, life is filled with unexpected twists and turns, and Chrissy Tiegen had a major u-turn up her sleeve for Michael Costello.

Honestly I don’t know why anyone would fake DMs to insert themselves in this narrative, but that’s what happened. — John Legend (@johnlegend) June 18, 2021

Chrissy Teigen claps back at Michael Costello

Following the fiasco between the two, it has come to light that the so-called "screenshots" spread by Michael are supposedly fabricated.

According to Chrissy, he flaunted fabricated DMs to distort and destroy her image in the fashion industry. The model took to Twitter to post a picture of the statement given on her behalf, which read:

"Chrissy is completely surprised and disappointed by Michael Costello's recent attack, which includes fictional 'screenshots' from 2014 of supposed private messages that Chrissy did not send. She has never conspired with anyone to harm his career."

It's clear that the screenshots have no truth to them. In the same post, Chrissy Teigen also posted a conversation where readers can see that Michael had messaged her compliments and asked if she would be interested in helping out for a charity event.

The statement further read:

"Chrissy has acknowledged her past behavior and the pain she has caused, but she will not stand for anyone spreading false accusations to demean her name and reputation further. She will continue to do the work she needs to do to be the best person she can be, and she hopes that Michael Costello can do the same."

Michael Costello also posted videos where he was VERY confused about Leona Lewis’ stylist reaching out and being kind. Imagine my surprise when my past three years have been this: pic.twitter.com/cxiMAlLUvm — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) June 18, 2021

Chrissy Teigen's tweet also states that Michael Costello released a statement in which he did not acknowledge the fake DMs. To add fuel to the fire, he has now claimed to have emails as proof.

However, by the looks of it, netizens are beginning to see the truth and have taken to Twitter to react to the situation. Here are some of those Tweets.

Michael Costello : Chrissy Teigen bullied me too



Everybody that was bullied by Michael Costello coming to tell their experiences : pic.twitter.com/cM5F5AyqjH — Raqueletta Moss (@Overdose_OnKase) June 17, 2021

In short… Chrissy Teigen wasn’t wrong about Michael Costello? pic.twitter.com/UkgCR3CVvO — MBali Woo 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) June 17, 2021

LMAO @ Michael Costello calling Chrissy out for bullying him over a racist comment he claims he didn’t say, and then a black woman coming out the very next day saying she beat his ass at a fabric store and almost went to jail b/c he called her a “black n***er bitch.” He said it. pic.twitter.com/W8d1OUwXsX — This is a Tabria Majors Stan Account (@PhenomenallyME3) June 15, 2021

Y’all cappin for Michael Costello, but he has a history of treating women of color less than. Even if he never said the N word, still doesn’t negate that he’s a racist piece of shit! And Chrissy called him out on it. See photos of singer Leona Lewis accounting how she was treated pic.twitter.com/aJ1n3enwQL — Godbyn Dixon! (@loveme4lifeplz) June 15, 2021

Maybe I’m missing something but I think Chrissy Teigen is probably not as evil as famous anti-bullying advocate Piers Morgan says she is. pic.twitter.com/RUwkLt7MkE — cpt von thirst trapp (@hollewrites) June 16, 2021

Leona Lewis to Michael Costello right now pic.twitter.com/RJE6NcDwRq — Josh Castillo (@JosshCastillo_) June 15, 2021

Michael Costello saw Chrissy being exposed and thought he could redeem himself but… those racism accusations were NOT false: pic.twitter.com/EFgLQ5Tl1i — were u ᔆⁱˡᵉⁿᵗ👌🏽or were u 𝑆𝑖𝑙𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑒𝑑🤏🏽 (@unforeseenbritt) June 15, 2021

As the internet remains divided over the ongoing mud-slinging between Chrissy Teigen and Michael Costello, it remains to be seen who ultimately prevails in this murky battle. With accusations flying about, fans are waiting to see which of those holds.

