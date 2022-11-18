5 best shows like 1899

1899 premiered on Netflix on November 17, 2022, after a lot of anticipation from audiences worldwide. Much of this excitement is owed to the fact that Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the creators of the very popular Netflix series Dark, are also the creators of the show. After the tremendous success of Dark, 1899 has been receiving widely positive reviews ever since its release.

The German show is set in 1899 and follows a group of immigrants traveling from London to New York in a steamship. The characters are full of hope and expectations about what New York has to offer. However, they encounter another immigrant ship adrift and are haunted by some dark mysteries in the open sea.

1899 stars Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard and Andreas Pietschmann in lead roles with Baran bo Odar as the director for all the episodes.

Here are five other mystery shows like 1899 that make for interesting watches.

Other mystery shows like 1899

1) Into the Night

Into the Night on Netflix (Image via Netflix)

With a lot of thematic similarities to 1899, Into the Night is a science-fiction thriller that also qualifies as an apolcalyptic show. It follows passengers on a plane who must all manage to survive as the sun begins to destroy everything in its path. The passengers then decide to travel at night and have to come up with several other ways to keep themselves safe.

The show also has political undertones and every character is written with explicit detailing. Into the Night was released in 2020 and has been made into two seasons so far. A spin-off to the show, titled, Yakamoz S-245 was also released in 2022, following the success of the two seasons of the show.

Like 1899, Into the Night features a mix of many characters who all have to answer questions with every passing moment in order to survive. The show is currently streaming on Netflix.

2) Counterpart

J. K. Simmons in Counterpart (Image via The Hollywood Reporter)

Another science-fiction fantasy, Counterpart stars J.K. Simmons and Harry Lloyd. The show follows a low-level bureaucrat in an agency who discovers a new dimension through the agency he works for. His already troubled life and the tension in his personal story make the plot all the more thrilling and suspenseful. The series ran for two seasons from 2017 to 2019.

Both seasons of Counterpart were widely praised and applauded. Critics and audiences reacted positively to the show, making it a fair success. The performances were particularly praised with a special emphasis on J. K. Simmons' role as Howard Silk, the main lead in the film.

Counterpart is currently streaming on Prime Video.

3) Midnight Mass

A still from Midnight Mass (Image via Den of Geek)

Midnight Mass is a supernatural horror film and is quite similar to 1899 in the treatment it gives its plot and themes. It follows the mysterious events in a small town where the protagonist returns after serving time in prison. The simultaneous arrival of a priest sets the religious faith of the people off and haunting events follow.

Like Dark, Midnight Mass became extremely popular after its release on Netflix in 2021. It became one of the leading horror shows on the platform alongside The Haunting of Hill House. Midnight Mass stars Zach Gilford, Hamish Linklater and Kate Siegel in lead roles.

Apart from becoming widely popular, Midnight Mass also opened to some fairly positive reviews that were in praise of the performances and the production value that the show boasted.

4) Westworld

A still from Westworld (Image via Los Angeles Times)

This very popular dystopian science-fiction was released in 2016 and has found quite a large audience around the world over its four seasons.

Westworld explores the concept of a futuristic and technologically advanced amusement park that is hosted by Android gadgets programmed against harming humans. The show gets progressively darker and explores some deeper human truths as is expected from 1899 too.

The HBO show initially opened to a very good critical response in 2016 as the first season was thought to be brilliant and well-executed. While the positive reception was consistent until the fourth season too, the reviews mark a gradual deterioration in the content with every season. Nevertheless, Westworld remains one of the finest dystopian shows out there.

5) Dark

A still from Dark on Netflix (Image via The Jakarta Post)

The list would be incomplete without Dark because most of the buzz around 1899 is owed to the massive success of Dark. The show tells the tale of a town with some troubled history, where a couple of children go missing. As families attempt to find their loved ones, they have to dig deeper into the haunting past and present of the town.

Much like 1899, the attention to detail and the interesting sub-plots make Dark a modern day masterpiece and explain the kind of viewership it enjoyed. High production value has also aided in telling such a complicated story in a visually appealing manner.

Despite the twisted plot, viewers across the world were drawn in as Dark went on to become one of the most popular shows on Netflix.

1899 released on Netflix on November 17, 2022.

