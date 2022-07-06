"No! This was excellent!": Twitter reacts to J.K. Simmons' Night Sky cancelation at Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video's sci-fi drama Night Sky, starring J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek, has been canceled after one season. The first season premiered on Prime Video on May 20, 2022, and consisted of eight episodes.

The series received mostly positive reviews from critics but couldn't garner substantial viewership, per Deadline. The decision to discontinue the show has left fans shocked and many have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment.

Night Sky is a sci-fi drama series about a husband and wife who find a path to an isolated planet and keep it a secret for many years, until a young man named Jude enters their lives, forcing them to confront the untapped potential of the planet.

Night Sky fans disappointed after Prime Video cancels show following Season 1

The decision to cancel Night Sky came as a shocker to fans as the show had garnered highly positive reviews from critics. Many praised the series' performances and storyline, and demanded to know the reason behind the cancelation.

Lloyddabbler @lloyddabbler @MichaelAusiello @RyanSchwartz Ugh. I enjoyed it so much. I wanted to understand whyyyyy. @MichaelAusiello @RyanSchwartz Ugh. I enjoyed it so much. I wanted to understand whyyyyy.

Nick @Rogueborg2002 @MichaelAusiello @RyanSchwartz Noooooooo! It is such a good show! This is like the OA, I will never know the ending! @MichaelAusiello @RyanSchwartz Noooooooo! It is such a good show! This is like the OA, I will never know the ending!

What is Night Sky about? Exploring the plot

The plot tells the story of a husband and wife who find a path to an isolated planet. They've kept this a secret for many years, but things get complicated when a young man named Jude enters their lives in a mysterious way.

The official trailer for the series, which was released by Amazon Prime Video on April 22, 2022, offers a peek into the series' strangely beautiful world that fans of character-driven sci-fi dramas will surely love. The synopsis of the series on Amazon Prime Video states:

''Irene and Frank York, a retired couple, have a secret: a Chamber buried in their backyard that miraculously leads to a strange, deserted planet. When an enigmatic young man arrives, the Yorks' quiet existence is upended, and the mysterious Chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could have ever imagined.''

The series received mostly positive reviews from critics, who praised the show's thematic ambitions, intriguing storyline, and some exemplary performances by the cast.

Cast list for Amazon Prime Video's Night Sky

Prime Video @PrimeVideo “Spacek and Simmons are at the top of their game” in NIGHT SKY, now streaming on Prime Video. “Spacek and Simmons are at the top of their game” in NIGHT SKY, now streaming on Prime Video.

The series stars J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek in the lead roles as Franklin and Irene York, respectively.

Simmons has appeared in a number of iconic films over the years, including the Spider-Man franchise, Justice League, and La La Land. He won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his scintillating performance in Damien Chazelle's thrilling musical drama, Whiplash.

Sissy Spacek has also essayed several iconic roles throughout her long and illustrious career. She received immense critical acclaim for her performances in films like The River, Crimes of the Heart, Missing, In the Bedroom, and many more. She has won numerous awards and accolades over the years, including an Oscar and three Golden Globes.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars many other notables supporting roles:

Chai Hansen as Jude

Adam Bartley as Byron

Piotr Adamczyk as Cornelius

Julieta Zylberberg as Stella

Rocío Hernández as Toni

The series is helmed by Holden Miller and Daniel C. Connolly.

