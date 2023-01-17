Warrior Nun fans demand Netflix ''correct their mistake''

Netflix canceled Warrior Nun after two seasons and fans of the show are demanding that the streamer correct their mistake.

With William Miller, Tristán Ulloa, Thekla Reuten, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young, Olivia Delcán, Emilio Sakraya, May Simón Lifschitz, Charlotte Vega, Dimitri Abold, Peter de Jersey, and a number of others playing supporting or recurring roles, the show stars Alba Baptista, Toya Turner, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young, and William.

The first season of the series was released on July 2, 2020, and received positive reviews. This pushed the platform to renew the show for a second season. However, after season 2 was released on November 10, 2022, it was canceled, causing fans to get furious.

They began demanding the streamer renew the show and aren't looking to stop until their demands are met.

Will Netflix listen to the fans and renew Warrior Nun?

Recently, Netflix has been pulling the plug on several well-loved shows on their platform, which has baffled and angered fans. Some of the shows to get the ax are Blockbuster, The Midnight Club, Resident Evil, Space Force, 1899, Inside Job, and of course, now Warrior Nun has suffered the same fate.

After what the streaming service has done thus far, netizens are seriously struggling to resist cancelling their Netflix membership. They find it difficult to get invested in a particular show because Netflix frequently cancels shows after one or two seasons.

As soon as the streamer canceled the show in December 2022, fans began flooding Twitter for explanations and demands to resurrect Warrior Nun. Hashtags like #SAVEWARRIORNUN and #WARRORNUN took over Twitter and haven't stopped till date.

So far, there have been petitions, watch parties, and even a GoFundMe set up to renew the show, with fans now planning to erect a billboard in the show’s honor. A GoFundMe set up to raise awareness has already gained over $30,000.

Fans are planning to send balloon bouquets, flowers, and treats to major streaming service companies, in the hopes that one will pick up from where it ended and continue the captivating story.

What is Warrior Nun about?

Created by Simon Barry, Warrior Nun is an American fantasy drama streaming television series based on the comic book character Warrior Nun Areala by Ben Dunn. It follows the story of Ava Silva, a 19-year-old woman who woke up in a morgue and is now part of the ancient Order of the Cruciform Sword.

She fights demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Caught in the middle of an ancient war between good and evil, a young girl wakes up in a morgue with inexplicable powers. Her search for answers brings her to The Order of the Cruciform Sword, a secret society of warrior nuns sworn to protect the world from evil."

It continues:

"While juggling her responsibilities as the chosen one with the normal obstacles of a teenage girl, this mysterious fantasy drama is full of mystery, action, adventure, and teenage romance, proving our main character might fight in the name of good, but she’s no angel."

The show is produced by Zack Tucker Gangnes, Peter Welter Soler, Matt Bosack, and Todd Giroux with music helmed by Jeff Russo. Every episode runs for 37 to 52 minutes.

