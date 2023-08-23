The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 returns with a shocking twist that has the fandom amazed

Finally gracing the screens, The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 is at last back with episode 7, which faced a five-month delay due to the sudden rise of COVID-19 cases with the Silver Link studio. Episode 7, “Like a Single Stroke of a Sword,” took an unexpected direction, focusing primarily on Shin Reglia, the right-hand man of the Demon King, rather than delving deeply into the origins of the birth of the rumors as anticipated.

With his debut in The Misfit of Demon King Academy, Shin appeared to be a stoic individual devoted to his master and following his command with utmost precision like a machine. However, the episode eventually sheds light on the truth that he was the God-slaying sword that the ancient demons forbears created to eliminate the gods to win the great battle.

Disclaimer: This article contains major The Misfit of Demon King Academy anime and light novel spoilers.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 reveals Shin to be the humanoid version of the magic sword

Nosgalia reincarnates in Eldmed's body, as seen in The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2, episode 7 (Image via silver Link)

While the exact origins of Shin Reglia continue to be veiled in the intricate history spanning millennia, In Shu’s original light novel series, he is categorized as a Demon Sword, a type of unique blade infused with malevolent magic energy.

(神殺凶剣シンレグリア) Shinsatsukikyōken Shinreguria, which translates to Disastrous God-slaying Sword Shin Reglia, is said to be one of the strongest blades ever forged by the demonkind’s ancient forefathers, whose only purpose was to be used in a battle against the gods.

The original wielder of Shin Reglia continued to eliminate the gods with the legendary sword. However, throughout millennia, the blade approached its limits and was nearly unable to withstand the gods' might, losing its prime.

Eventually, the wielder of Shin Reglia learned that the sword gradually gained a mind of its own. Hoping that some other demon could inherit the mantle of being a god-slayer, the sword's owner transferred all his remaining energy and powers into the weapon and faded into nothingness. Hence giving rise to the present Shin Reglia, who garnered a human body.

A significant revelation took center stage in the climactic encounter between Shin and Nosgalia in The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2, episode 7. In addition to being unveiled as a humanoid blade crafted for divine obliteration, it became evident that Shin was incapable of harnessing emotions, so Reno found it difficult to feel or express love.

Nosgalia, a bonafide divine entity endowed with the ability to retain extensive knowledge, found it relatively effortless to uncover the true identity of Shin. Extending an offer to the latter, the former proposed a pact: making him complete by granting him the ability to feel all emotions, thus freeing him from his position as the Demon Lord's right-hand man.

Nosgalia offers Shin to make him complete, as seen in The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2, episode 7 (Image via silver Link)

Additionally, Nostalgia promised to enhance his powers, surpassing his master’s. The condition for obtaining these rewards was to raise the Child of God, born from Reno’s womb. Adhering to his loyalty to Anos, Shin decapitated Nosgalia with the God Slasher: Genodoros, for pitting him against his “savior.”

While Shin remains resolute in serving his master unwaveringly, he has relinquished the aspiration of complete reincarnation. He has continued his life, carrying on the “emptiness in his heart.”

However, as Reno promised, she remains the sole individual capable of catalyzing a transformation within him by making him complete again, starting with teaching him the importance of love.

Stay tuned for more The Misfit of Demon King Academy anime and light novel news and updates as 2023 progresses.

