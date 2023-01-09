The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 1 - Anos confronts his new nemesis from the past, the Four Evil Kings form an alliance

The Misfit of Demon King Academy has finally returned with its second installment, beginning Act 1: Great Spirit arc of the light novel’s fourth volume. To recap, fans initially had mixed feelings about Yuichiro Umehara being replaced as Anos Voldgoad's voice actor by Tatsuhisa Suzuki due to his temporary retirement. However, with the first episode, fans were relieved by the latter’s commendable performance.

Lenny code fiction sang the opening theme song, ”SEIEN,” and Momosumomosu provided the ending theme song, "Esoa." The Misfit of the Demon King Academy season 2, episode 1, “The Demon King in a Battle of Wits,” sees Erdomaid Dittijohn, a great demon who reigned supreme during the mystical age, appointed as Anos' homeroom teacher.

The episode also sees Anos being challenged by Erdomaid’s subordinate for the battle of wits. Follow along to learn more about the episode in brief.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from The Misfit of Demon King Academy anime and light novel series.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2, episode 1, begins the Great Spirit arc

Heavenly Father God Nosgalia attacks Great Spirit Reno

Episode 1 of The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 kicked off by giving a brief glimpse from 2000 years ago, when the Great Spirit Reno headed to the Demon King Castle Desgalde, as per Anos’ request. Reno was stopped on her way by Nosgalia, who declared himself to be the Father of Gods.

Nosgalia forcibly tried to make Reno the mother of the new godchild with his magic. However, Anos, making it there in time, terminated the procession by defeating Nosgalia. Anos entrusted Reno’s safety to his right-hand man, Shin Reglia. Reno and Shin arrived in Desgalde after days of travel and reunited with Hero Kanon and the Goddess of Creation Militia.

To end the Great War, Anos transmuted his life force to Reno, Kanon, and Militia to cast the great spell that would split the world and isolate the four races until their hatred for each other faded.

After activating the spell, Reno headed back to Aharthern, under Shin’s protection, and they discovered the forest in a much worse state. A young boy saved Reno from the Heavenly Beast Gwen's attack and later introduced himself as Anosh Porticorto.

Erdomaid Dittijohn announces Anos as the true Demon King of Tyranny

Eleonore and her creation, Zeshia Bianca, joined the Demon King Academy as siblings. A few students in the classroom were hostile to the new transfer students, but Menou Historia calmed them by asserting that Diego plotted the actual war. Erdomaid Dittijohn was introduced as the new homeroom teacher for the first-year class.

Menou introduced Erdomaid as one of the Four Dark Kings, born before the Seven Ancients. She continued by revealing him as one of the individuals second in power after the Demon King of Tyranny 2000 years ago. Menou asserted that Anos was the true reincarnation of the Demon King of Tyranny and that Anos Dilhevia was the false Demon King after assuming control of the class.

Where Anos believers bowed in front of him, Erdomaid forced the opposing students to do so with his magic. The latter explained to the students about the natural order and told them that gods created something that would put an end to the Demon King.

Erdomaid claims to be the reincarnation of Nosgalia

Erdomaid activated his magic abilities and proclaimed himself to be the reincarnation of Heavenly Father God Nosgalia. Erdomaid tried to hurt the students who opposed his claims and announced that the god’s child, prophesied to kill the Demon King, was present in the academy. Anos jabbed his sword through Erdomaid’s chest to stop him from killing the students.

Erdomaid stated that Anos couldn’t kill him, as the world would fall against him due to his Heavenly Father God status. So, the latter cast a spell to seal the former’s 90% magic powers. Later, Erdomaid continued teaching the students as if nothing had happened. Since Anos couldn’t scout the god’s child with his mystic eyes, his accomplices decided to instigate an investigation on their own.

Later, Anos was challenged to a battle of wits by Erdomaid’s subordinate, Ziek Ozma, who revealed that his master had traded his body to Nosgali to see the Demon King’s downfall. All Anos’ abettors got attacked by the subordinates of the Four Evil Kings.

Final thoughts on The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 1

The first episode of The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 has successfully kicked off the Great Spirit arc, which will resume Anos’ fight to once again reinstate peace in Dilhade. Erdomaid Dittijohn, the new enigmatic antagonist to the sequel, is stated to be one of the second strongest demons after Anos. However, fans might not be able to see Erdomaid’s true potential, as Nosgalia possesses his body.

Tatsuhisa Suzuki’s reputation truly precedes him, as he has donned Anos’ character perfectly, and fans can’t help praising him for his exceptional performance. Fans of The Misfit of Demon King Academy who haven't read the original light novel series, are confused by Anos' appearance 2000 years ago when he saved Reno in his current child form.

In the light novel, this event occurs later in the Great Spirit arc, where Anos travels back in time, disguising himself as a child. As this event was supposed to occur later, it is likely that it was shown earlier to heighten suspense among viewers.

Overall, The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 had a great kickstart, and fans are growing impatient to discover the identity of the god’s child, who is prophesied to eliminate Anos.

