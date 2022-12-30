The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 1 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Misfit of Demon King Academy is finally receiving a second season, making fans immensely thrilled as the Demon King of Tyranny, Anos Voldigoad, returns to maintain the long-sought peace. As announced earlier, Anos’ voice actor, Tatsuhisa Suzuki, has reported taking a brief hiatus from "all entertainment industry activities," and Yuichiro Umehara will be replacing him.

The latter is renowned for playing Jugram Haschwalth in Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War and Manabu Horikita in Classroom of the Elite. No additional cast members have been disclosed yet. However, the series announced that the opening theme song, SEIEN, would be performed by Lenny code fiction, while the ending theme song, Esoa, was provided by Momosumomosu.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The Misfit of Demon King Academy anime series.

Everything to know about The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 1

Release date and streaming platform

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 1 will air in Japan this Sunday, January 8, 2023, on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, A-TX, and BS11 at 12.30 am JST. Streaming giant Crunchyroll will be streaming the second season of The Misfit of Demon King Academy on its platform.

Crunchyroll has also included the previous season in its massive catalog in both English subbed and dubbed versions. Fans can watch the episodes for free with multiple ads or switch to ad-free and paid-up subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial. Aniplus-Asia recently announced the simulcast of the sequel in Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Malaysia.

The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7.30 am (Sunday, January 8)

Central Standard Time: 9.30 am (Sunday, January 8)

Eastern Standard Time: 10.30 am (Sunday, January 8)

Greenwich Mean Time: 3.30 pm (Sunday, January 8)

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm (Sunday, January 8)

Central European Time: 4.30 pm (Sunday, January 8)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 2 am (Sunday, January 8)

Philippines time: 11.30 pm (Sunday, January 8)

What to expect from The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2?

Season 1 of The Misfit of Demon King Academy adapted the first three volumes of Shu’s original light novel series covering the Demon King Academy arc, Demon Sword Tournament arc, and Hero Academy arc.

The anime’s second season will be picked up from the fourth volume, titled Act 1, beginning the Great Spirit arc. The sequel will be a split-cour season, with the first half comprising 12 episodes in total.

The endless war between demons and humans has been successfully thwarted after Anos accepts defeat from Lay Grandslay. The former will now be facing an old rival, the god responsible for creating order called Nosgalia, commonly known as the Heavenly Father, in the new season.

During the mythical age, Nosgalia took an oath to destroy Anos and return order to the world. Moreover, several rivals of Anos’ past will return to finish what they started two thousand years ago in the upcoming installment.

A brief recap of what happened last time

Masquerading as Avos Dilhevia, Lay tried to wage war against humanity with three of the elder demon emperors. While confronting Anos, Lay unmasked himself and revealed his identity as the reincarnation of Hero Kanon. During their fight, Anos destroyed six out of the seven magical sources of Lay. However, the former allowed the latter to defeat him to end humans' hatred of demons.

Unable to accept the outcome, Diego ordered the Zeshia clones to self-destruct. Jerga refused to believe that the world had reached a state of peace. However, he eventually got defeated by Anos and Lay. Anos rejoined Misha and Sasha, and Eleanore became his magic. Meanwhile, Lay rejoined Misa, and everyone returned to the demon realm.

