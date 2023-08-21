The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 8 release date, time, where to watch, and more

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 8 will air in Japan on August 26, 2023. The disheartening revelation of re-airing from episode 1 bewildered and frustrated the fandom. However, after a much-anticipated wait, the sequel has at last returned following the five-month hiatus, and thankfully, fans can now find solace in witnessing the continuation of Anos’ journey.

Although the latest installment didn’t particularly focus on finding the origin of the false rumors, it indeed glanced at the events in the past, revealing the history of the Great Tree Ennunien and the instigation of the Spirit School.

Adding to the intrigue, Nostalgia has also returned by taking over Eldmed’s body. Yet, true to his commitment to the Demon Lord, Shin saved Reno with ease. As the story unfolds, what lies ahead in The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 8 promises to be nothing short of surprising.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from The Misfit of Demon King Academy anime and light novel series.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 8 release date and time for all regions

Expand Tweet

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 8 will air this Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Japan at 12:30 am JST. In the U.S., the episode will release at 9:30 am Pacific Time on Friday, August 25. Fans can stream the latest episodes of The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 8 exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Below are the release dates and timings for The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 8, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time - 8:30 am on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Central Standard Time - 10:30 am on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Eastern Standard Time - 11:30 pm on Sunday, August 27, 2023

British Summer Time - 4:30 pm on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 9 pm on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Central European Standard Time - 5:30 pm on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 1 pm on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Philippines Time - 11:30 pm on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Brazil Time - 1:30 am on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 7:30 pm on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 9:30 am on Sunday, August 27, 2023

Eastern European Time - 6:30 pm on Sunday, August 27, 2023

A brief recap of The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 7

Expand Tweet

Guided by her fairies, Reno discovered that the time had come for her grandmother, the Great Spirit Tree Migelonov, to pass away. Before her departure, Migelonov offered Reno a choice: to protect the lore or betray it to safeguard what’s more precious to her.

Subsequently, Reno disclosed her establishment of a new institution, the Spirit School, and explained the dynamics of it. While Lay and Misha tailed Reno and Shin, Anos scoured the library for the very green book that would still have the torn page containing Fran’s passage intact.

Outside the great forest, Reno attempted to evoke feelings of love in Shin, but his inability to comprehend emotions hindered the progress. Later, Eldmed showed up, proclaiming that he came as an ally to help Reno to stop the Child of God from being born in this world. He led them to a nearby pond, where Shin aimed to meet Nosgalia, the Heavenly Father, to confront him upfront.

Expand Tweet

Eldmed attempted to kill Reno to force Nosgalia to show himself, but he was eventually stopped by Shin, who asserted that his master would rather withstand a powerful foe than put Reno’s life at risk to save himself.

Ultimately, Nostalgia manifested through Eldmed. He further revealed Shin’s nature as a humanoid version of the Demon Lord’s god-slaying sword, devoid of emotions.

Nostalgia offered Shin the chance to turn him into a being with a will of his own, capable of emotions and defeating the Demon Lord. However, Shin’s loyalty to his master prevailed, leading to Nosgalia’s defeat. Reno pledged her determination to make Shin experience love, solidifying their bond.

What to expect from The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 7

Expand Tweet

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 8, titled The Land of Demons Without a Demon King, is expected to see further development in Shin and Reno’s relationship as they navigate the aftermath of their encounter with Nosgalia.

With the revelation of Shin’s true nature, Reno is now aware of what made him devoid of all emotions, which could potentially come as an aid to her resolve of helping him feel love.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 8 may shed more light on the implication of their actions and decisions, potentially shaping the course of the narrative toward the impending revelation surrounding Avos Dilhevia.

Stay tuned for more The Misfit of Demon King Academy anime and light novel news and updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.