The Misfit of the Demon King Academy season 2 disappoints fans after a long wait

Much to fans rejoice, return of the The Misfit of the Demon King Academy season 2 in July 2023 was made public by the official website and Twitter handle on March 25, 2023. With almost a month left to release the series, the official website has finally revealed that the series is coming back with episode 1 from July 9, 2023, which has heavily confused the fans.

Although the excitement for the sequel’s return is incessant among the fandom, fans are heavily confused as well as disappointed with the rebroadcast. As the six episodes released so far will be scheduled to be rebroadcast again from the beginning, starting July 9, fans have raided Twitter, showing their disappointment over the decision.

The Misfit of the Demon King Academy season 2 to rebroadcast from July 9, 2023

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp



More: The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Anime restarts with episode 1 scheduled for July 8!More: maohgakuin.com The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Anime restarts with episode 1 scheduled for July 8! ✨More: maohgakuin.com https://t.co/JNRi0chkqi

Being one of the most hyped winter releases, The Misfit of the Demon King Academy season 2 created quite a stir with its arrival. However, with the sudden rise of Covid-19 cases in Japan, the studio hit an indefinite pause on the sequel after the release of episode 6, "The Great Mother Spirit and the Demon King's Right-Hand Man."

The excitement for the sequel’s return has certainly restored faith in fans. However, they still have to wait at least a month to continue from where the last episode ended. It is still unknown if Studio Silver Link will rework the first six episodes of the series, as so far, fans have raised no concern over poor adaptation of the light novel.

Oenopion GameR @OenopionGameR @animetv_jp I have see the 6 episodes from the season 2 already .. On 8 July when it starts,will there be changes in episodes 1 - 6? @animetv_jp I have see the 6 episodes from the season 2 already .. On 8 July when it starts,will there be changes in episodes 1 - 6?

NerdNationCreations @nerd4nation @animetv_jp Restart?! what were those 6 episodes I already saw shouldn’t it be Continues. @animetv_jp Restart?! what were those 6 episodes I already saw shouldn’t it be Continues.

Soon after the return of The Misfit of the Demon King Academy season 2, many reputed Twitter handles catering to anime news and updates shared the announcement with the key visual. @animetv_jp was one of the many Twitter handles that announced the sequels’ return after the anime's official website unveiled the news.

Only a handful of fans seemed excited about the rebroadcast. However, the rest showed nothing but disappointment in watching the series right from the beginning. Some fans even started speculating the reason behind re-airing the series, believing that the decision was to glance over the events that transpired in the first six episodes.

Although the reason seemed rational, it still seemed unreasonable from others’ point of view, as there are anime like Ayakashi Triangle that has also stopped airing after the release of episode 7 due to Covid-19 complications disturbing the production schedule. However, to recap the events, the series released a 24-minute special episode on March 21, 2023.

On the other hand, fans are also off-board with Yuuichiro Umehara replacing Tatsuhisa Suzuki as the new VA for Anos Voldigoad in The Misfit of the Demon King Academy season 2. The discontent is because the latter embraced the character to near perfection with his performance, and it was already surmised to be difficult for the fans to imagine Anos with a new voice.

Airline Bae ✈️🇧🇧🇯🇲♉️ @SistahSkinglo @animetv_jp For those of you asking what they mean by restart, the production was on pause due to a Covid outbreak. They’re restarting season 2 from beginning, due to the long gap @animetv_jp For those of you asking what they mean by restart, the production was on pause due to a Covid outbreak. They’re restarting season 2 from beginning, due to the long gap

Jonathan @Cleopatra_OW @animetv_jp If they get back the original VA, then I’ll watch it. @animetv_jp If they get back the original VA, then I’ll watch it.

However, Yuuichiro, known for voicing the protagonist in Goblin Slayer and Kureno Souma in Fruits Basket, has made a huge impression on the rest of the fandom with his performance.

Overall, the series has finally returned from the prolonged hiatus, making fans immensely psyched by resuming Anos’ quest to save Dilhade from a new enemy. Fans contented with the first six episodes of The Misfit of the Demon King Academy season 2 can watch episode 7 on August 19, 2023.

Be sure to keep up with all anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes