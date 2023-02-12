The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 7 and beyond have been delayed due to Covid-19

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 was one of the most awaited anime series sequels of 2023. After a two-year-long hiatus, fans worldwide were filled with excitement and anticipation for Anos Voldigoad's ascension to the throne.

Anos has yet again found himself and his people in trouble, as rumors of the false Demon King, Anos Dilhevia, have manifested in Misa. Fans of the series eagerly await to see how Anos will deal with the new tribulations engulfing the entire city of Dilhade.

Unfortunately, fans will have to wait for the release of episode 7 and beyond of The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2, as the production schedule has been affected after the rapid spread of COVID-19.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 will rebroadcast episodes 1 to 6

On Saturday, February 11, 2023, the official Twitter account for The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 announced the unfortunate news that the production schedule has been heavily affected by the Coronavirus outbreak. After NieR: Automata Ver1.1a, Ayakashi Triangle, and UniteUp!, The Misfit of Demon King Academy will be the fourth winter 2023 anime to get delayed due to Covid-19.

After releasing a statement regarding the delay, the anime's official Twitter account announced that episodes 1 to 6 of the second season will re-air on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, A-TX, and BS11.

Translated to English, the production committee of The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 addressed the delay due to COVID-19 and wrote:

"Thank you very much for your support. Due to the impact of the spread of the new coronavirus 'COVID-19' on the video production schedule, we have decided to postpone the broadcast and distribution of episode 7 and beyond. Therefore, broadcasts by each broadcasting station after February 18 (Sat) will be rebroadcasts of episodes 1 to 6."

The statement further read:

"Regarding the broadcast and distribution schedule after episode 7, we will inform you again on the official anime website and official Twitter. Although it is a measure based on unforeseen circumstances, we are very sorry for the inconvenience and concern caused to the fans who are looking forward to the work. Thank you for your understanding."

The rapid spread of Covid-19 and its mutating variants continue to affect the nation. Recently, the Japanese government drastically eased Covid-19 guidelines but called for people to carry masks to avoid contracting and spreading the deadly virus.

