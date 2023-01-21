Buddy Daddies episode 3 takes over Twitter after a gripping emotional conflict

The recent episode of Buddy Daddies turned out to be an emotional rollercoaster after showing a glimpse of Rei’s past. The reason behind the excitement for the third episode was the reunion between Miri and her mother.

For fans, the episode turned out to be rather disheartening after Kazuki learned that Miri was simply an innocent soul caught between things beyond her understanding.

Given the character dynamics, the series is simply winning the internet, as Miri perfectly dons the attributes of a four-year-old child prone to throwing tantrums and creating havoc for their parents.

Amazed and moved by the events in episode 3, fans of Buddy Daddies have taken to Twitter to express their thoughts and reaction to Miri’s mother abandoning her daughter, Kazuki, and Rei being haunted by their dreadful past and more.

Buddy Daddies episode 3 has fans flooding Twitter after Miri becomes a second chance at life for Kazuki and Rei

Calx Pendragon 🏳️‍⚧️ @ghostiicarus buddy daddies:



incredibly charming so far. both leading men are extremely attractive and entertaining. actually more enjoyable than spy x family which i dropped. has the opportunity to get serious if it wants, which i don't mind. looking forward to the rest. buddy daddies:incredibly charming so far. both leading men are extremely attractive and entertaining. actually more enjoyable than spy x family which i dropped. has the opportunity to get serious if it wants, which i don't mind. looking forward to the rest. https://t.co/9aP31J6Mut

𝕯𝖊𝖓𝖙𝖆𝖑 𝖇𝖆𝖇𝖊 👩🏻‍⚕️ @lilmsamericana Expectation: spy x family

Reality: buddy daddies Expectation: spy x family Reality: buddy daddies

Since Buddy Daddies’ debut, the series has been presumed to be a ripoff of Tatsuya Endo’s Spy x Family, which has an eerily similar plot, setting, and characters.

However, in their recent interview, two of the producers of Buddy Daddies claimed that the staff’s parenthood inspires the anime. Fans can’t help commending the series after its current take on more realistic issues around the world.

𝕯𝖔𝖙𝖆𝖐𝖚 ⛧👹 -COMMS OPEN- @DotakuTweets

I have been really enjoying

It was an especially good episode for Rei, I like Kazuki too but I got a soft spot for Rei! SPOILERS!////////I have been really enjoying #BuddyDaddies but this most recent episode really has me invested now, I loved it!It was an especially good episode for Rei, I like Kazuki too but I got a soft spot for Rei! SPOILERS!////////I have been really enjoying #BuddyDaddies but this most recent episode really has me invested now, I loved it!It was an especially good episode for Rei, I like Kazuki too but I got a soft spot for Rei! https://t.co/zH9ZYsoGpL

The episode kicked off with Rei and Kazuki spending their last time together with Miri as they decided to return the child to her birth mother. By looking at Kazuki being cheerful around Miri, it was apparent to Rei that he could regret his decision later.

However, the episode was more about Rei developing a fatherly bond with Miri and learning how he could do things differently than his father.

The heartbreaking backstory of Rei being abused by his father, who forced him to kill a hound with a knife during his childhood, has caused fans to sympathize with the character for his tragic upbringing. From the looks of it, Rei has been groomed to become an assassin, which speaks more about his emotionally deluded disposition and aloof demeanor.

amber ♡ @tanijrou ngl i think i cried a little bit ngl i think i cried a little bit https://t.co/ylXAutJYlc

Anime Trending @AniTrendz



Anime: Buddy Daddies Papa Rei is recapturing his lost childhood by becoming a papa for MiriAnime: Buddy Daddies Papa Rei is recapturing his lost childhood by becoming a papa for Miri ❤️Anime: Buddy Daddies https://t.co/QAKrX3s2ot

As Rei was treated like a lab experiment his whole life by his father, it has been hard for him to understand the relationship between a parent and a child. Fans got emotional after Miri, a mere four-year-old child, made Rei understand the meaning of a father by defining, in her own words, “papa is the person who saves you when you are in trouble.”

This description by Miri stirred something deep within Rei, which caused him to save the child from being apprehended by two police officers by proclaiming himself to be her papa.

A few fans sympathized with Miri’s mother, Misaki Unasaka, who didn’t want to claim her daughter. Misaki had been introduced as a bad mother who intended to hurt the child whenever she laughed. Misaki didn’t want to be a mother, and as her dreams and aspirations became unattainable after she got pregnant, she blamed it all on the little soul.

エイジト (๑˃̵ᴗ˂̵) ☄️ @AZIT___ what kazuki and people who watch buddy daddies don't get is that we can't blame her. to her, miri is a reminder that a man took advantage of her and ruined her dreams. imagine getting assaulted, struggling in life, and suddenly a man lectures you about "parenting" what kazuki and people who watch buddy daddies don't get is that we can't blame her. to her, miri is a reminder that a man took advantage of her and ruined her dreams. imagine getting assaulted, struggling in life, and suddenly a man lectures you about "parenting" https://t.co/U3TkrGWrBR

Katja @Xitty So, apparently I'm still continuing Buddy Daddies. Ep 3: ok whoa I really disliked how Kazuki told Miri's mom that wanting to take care of a kid and sacrifice everything for them should come naturally for a parent. But I did find the moment when Rei "saved" Miri sweet. So, apparently I'm still continuing Buddy Daddies. Ep 3: ok whoa I really disliked how Kazuki told Miri's mom that wanting to take care of a kid and sacrifice everything for them should come naturally for a parent. But I did find the moment when Rei "saved" Miri sweet.

🖤💜LilyGinnyBlack🖤💚 @jesscan_LGB This scene b/w Kazuki & Miri's Mother from Buddy Daddies reminds me of Matilda. She is not fit to be a mother, & the best thing she did as a mother, was relinquish herself of Miri. Just like how the best thing Matilda's parents ever did for her, was allow Ms. Honey to adopt her. This scene b/w Kazuki & Miri's Mother from Buddy Daddies reminds me of Matilda. She is not fit to be a mother, & the best thing she did as a mother, was relinquish herself of Miri. Just like how the best thing Matilda's parents ever did for her, was allow Ms. Honey to adopt her. https://t.co/Tcbh7XyEdl

Fans of Buddy Daddies even compared Misaki to Zinnia Wormwood of Danny DeVito’s 1996 American fantasy comedy film Matilda, who is defined as a neglectful mother.

Although Misaki was announced to play a promising role in the series, her character is yet to be appropriately established.

neo @diazsiwon a story about two men who get a chance to raise a child together, one of them has daddy issues and the other lost his chance to experience fatherhood #BuddyDaddies a story about two men who get a chance to raise a child together, one of them has daddy issues and the other lost his chance to experience fatherhood #BuddyDaddies https://t.co/jWYOtJTQlQ

The only thing fans have been confused about is Kazuki’s past, which is yet to be revealed. By saying, “it's always the one with the loftiest ideals who brings the greatest misfortune to their families,” Misaki inadvertently made Kazuki recall his life’s worst nightmare involving a tragic incident that got his wife and child killed.

Overall, the episode of Buddy Daddies has garnered a lot of appreciation from fans and critics. With the decision to raise Miri as their own, Kazuki and Rei have set themselves on a challenging journey of becoming parents.

