Spy x Family Movie: Release date prediction and what to expect

Taking to the Super Stage recently at the Jump Festa 2023, Spy x Family surprised fans by announcing its second installment to be greenlit as well as an original theatrical film, which will be released in 2023. As stated earlier by mangaka Tatsuya Endō, the film will supposedly be an original work.

In addition to penning the scripts and drafting the character designs, Tatsuya will also be supervising the upcoming movie. Spy x Family fans have been immensely thrilled about the film and can’t wait to see the Forgers family back in action on the big screen in the upcoming year.

Everything to know about Spy x Family Movie

When can fans expect the film’s release?

The first season’s second half ended with episode 25, titled Mission 25: First Contact, which corresponds to the original manga story from volume 6 chapter 37 to volume 7 chapter 38.

Neither Tatsuya Endō nor Cloverworks have given an exact release date for the film. However, fans can expect Spy x Family Movie to be released before the sequel of the original TV anime since the film presumably will be a one-shot story.

Moreover, as the film is slated to be an original work, it won’t be covering any of the existing remaining arcs from the Spy x Family original manga series. As season 2 is expected to adapt from the Great Cruise Adventure Arc, which covers from chapter 43 of volume 7 to chapter 57 of volume 9, the second installment can be a split-cour series.

The first cour of season 1 aired from April 9 to June 25, 2022, and the second cour from October 1 to December 24. Most anime series follow the same pattern of releasing the next installment as the previous season. So, fans can expect the film to be released before April 2023. There’s also a possibility that being a spin-off film, it can also be released between the cours.

As of now, these are just mere speculations, as the anime didn’t disclose much information regarding the film besides dropping an illustration of the Forgers family at the Jump Festa 2023 event. However, it can be said that the sequel to the original series premiere will impact the release date of Spy x Family Movie.

What to expect from the film?

As mentioned earlier, the film would be an original work from Tatsuya Endō. Since the creator hasn’t released any spin-off series for Spy x Family, it is hard to predict the events of the upcoming movie.

Besides the anime, the series has by far only received a light novel adaptation, titled Spy × Family: Family's Portrait by Aya Yajima, which includes contains four short story chapters and a seven-page short novel.

