Buddy Daddies episode 3 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

As seen in the previous episode of Buddy Daddies, Rei has finally realized that he has not given second thoughts to bringing Miri home, going against his rule of not dragging others into their lives due to his and Kazuki’s line of work. It was hysterically unexpected for fans after it was revealed that Miri was the daughter of Rei and Kazuki’s recent target, Atsushi Hayami.

As Miri continues to become trouble for Rei and Kazuki, where she almost ruined their new mission, they are left with no choice but to return her to her mother. With Rei and Kazuki making up their minds after discovering the location of Miri’s mother through their handler, fans are curious to learn what comes next for the trio.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Buddy Daddies series.

Buddy Daddies episode 3 will see Rei and Kazuki meet Miri’s mother

Release date and streaming platform:

Buddy Daddies episode 3 will air this Saturday, January 21, 2023, on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, BS11, and other local Japanese broadcasting stations at 12:00 am JST. Crunchyroll is the only streaming platform that has licensed the series for fans outside Japan, excluding Asia.

Surprisingly, viewers can catch the latest episodes of Buddy Daddies for free on Crunchyroll, albeit at the cost of dealing with multiple ads. For the ad-free version, viewers can subscribe to paid-up plans such as Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial. The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7.30 am(Saturday, January 20)

Central Standard Time: 9.30 am (Saturday, January 20)

Eastern Standard Time: 10.30 am (Saturday, January 20)

Greenwich Mean Time: 3.30 pm (Saturday, January 20)

Indian Standard Time: 9 am (Saturday, January 20)

Central European Time: 4.30 pm (Saturday, January 20)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 2 am (Saturday, January 21)

Philippines time: 11.30 am (Saturday, January 20)

What to expect from Buddy Daddies episode 3?

Buddy Daddies hasn’t given the official title for the third episode, and neither has released a preview trailer, making it hard to speculate about the upcoming events. However, given how the previous episode ended, it can be surmised that the assassin buddies will have an audience with Miri’s mother.

The forthcoming episode will also introduce Ryo Ogito, the enigmatic assassin who wasn’t revealed properly in the second episode. It is still perplexing what significant role Ryo will play in the series. It is anticipated that he will likely run into Rei and Kazuki in the next episode.

A brief recap of the previous episode of Buddy Daddies

After learning that their most recent target was Miri’s biological father, Rei and Kazuki decided to return the child to her birth mother. The duo sought help from Kyuutaro, asking him to inspect if their recent target, Atsushi Hayami, had any children through his mistresses. A mysterious assassin named Ryo Ogino visited Kyuutaro, expecting to get assigned to any available mission.

Rei and Kazuki were alarmed when they found their apartment in a terrible state, which Miri trashed while playing hide and seek by herself. After throwing ceaseless tantrums, Miri tagged along with Rei and Kazuki on their next mission. Donning the disguise of a technician, Kazuki managed to infiltrate his target’s mansion successfully.

After Miri compromised the mission by almost getting Rei killed, the latter picked the former and escaped the premises. The duo forfeited their mission and fled on their getaway speedboat. Kyuutaro assigned the mission to Ryo, who mercilessly eliminated the target and all his guards. Later, Kyuutaro relayed the information to Rei about Atsushi’s mistress, who had a child.

Poll : 0 votes