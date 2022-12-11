Buddy Daddies premier announced with Kazuki Karusu promo video

Nitroplus and P.A. Works finally announced Buddy Daddies’ debut on January 6, 2023, on the anime's official website with a hilarious promo video of Kazuki Karusu. The action-comedy series will premiere on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and BS11 on the mentioned date at 12 am JST (practically January 7) and later on ABC TV and Me-Tele at 2.30 am JST in Japan.

Along with Kazuki Karusu’s promo video, the anime's official website announced that Buddy Daddies would receive a premiere screening. Follow along with this article to learn more about the anime series.

Nitroplus and P.A. Works’ Buddy Daddies will receive a premiere screening before its debut in 2023

The official website of Buddy Daddies has also announced that the anime will receive an advanced screening on December 25 at 7.30 pm JST, amidst the Christmas celebrations. The screening event will be held at Shinjuku Wald 9, Tokyo. The voice cast members were announced to take the stage at the event to disclose further details about the anime.

The recently dropped promo video of Kazuki Karusu shows how he has been running away from love, regardless of having impressive communication skills. Kazuki proclaims himself proficient in his job, despite his flashy appearance. As his job requires him to remain in the shadows, he can’t have a romantic relationship.

The PV also shows how Miri Unasaka, the kingpin's four-year-old daughter, frequently creates problems for Kazuki during his missions with her adorable antics. Moreover, fans might expect Rei Suwa's and Miri Unasaka's promo videos to be revealed soon.

The official synopsis and staffs of Buddy Daddies

Here’s how the official website of Buddy Daddies describes the plot:

"Don't miss the target you aimed at. Two such killer buddies to Hame, who takes over a four-year-old girl. The new beginning is a family life with a hot, cool duo of men and a true girl. Two people who do any work struggle with one daughter."

It continues:

"From the care of meals to the people who play and the transportation of the nursery school. Still, I can't refuse to ask for work. In addition, the girl was a hideout for the evil Mafia boss that the two started…！Is it possible to do work and childcare？ And will happiness come to the early family?"

awa paulista @spyawaz Eu sei que o anime Buddy Daddies vai ser um queerbaiting grande, mas não ligo, já enchi meu rabo de ver vários animes queerbaiting, o que é um peido pra quem já tá cagado não é mesmo? Eu sei que o anime Buddy Daddies vai ser um queerbaiting grande, mas não ligo, já enchi meu rabo de ver vários animes queerbaiting, o que é um peido pra quem já tá cagado não é mesmo? https://t.co/rWxaJnFwfP

Besides the PV and official synopsis, the previously announced main cast of Buddy Daddies includes:

Kazuki Karusu: Toshiyuki Toyonaga (Hideyoshi Nagachika in Tokyo Ghoul, Junichirou Tanizaki in Bungou Stray Dogs, and Asahi Shiina in Free!)

Miri Urasaka: Hina Kino (Hanako Honda in Asobi Asobase, Kaede Kurushima in Steins;Gate, and Alas Ramus in The Devil is a Part Timer!)

Rei Suwa: Kouki Uchiyama (Toge Inumaki in Jujutsu Kaisen, Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia, and Izumi Miyamura in Horimiya/Akira Fudou in Devilman Crybaby)

No further announcements regarding the additional cast members have been made. Moreover, news on the opening and ending theme song for the anime is yet to be revealed, so fans might expect further information to be disclosed at the screening event on December 25.

