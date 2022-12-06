Go! Go! Loser Ranger! anime adaptation announced, PV and a key visual revealed

The Quintessential Quintuplets mangaka, Negi Haruba’s new manga series, Go! Go! Loser Ranger! is finally announced it to be receiving an anime adaptation. The production house behind the anime hasn’t been revealed yet.

However, fans are excited to learn that Keiichi Sato, the director behind Inuyashiki and Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn, will be directing Go! Go! Loser Ranger!

Apart from revealing a promo video and a key visual featuring the protagonist, D, Haruba also drew a character illustration of the series’ deuteragonist, Yumeko Suzukiri, to commemorate the anime’s adaptation.

Negi Haruba and Keiichi Sato share their thoughts on Go! Go! Loser Ranger! being adapted into an anime

Negi Haruba garnered a lot of praise after the popularity of his second manga series, The Quintessential Quintuplets, skyrocketed. Haruba received positive reviews regarding the series, mainly due to its rom-com genre, heartwarming storyline, and intriguing yet hilarious characters.

Haruba’s The Quintessential Quintuplets won the 43rd annual Kodansha Manga Awards, for being the best Shonen manga alongside To Your Eternity, in 2019. Given his reputation, Haruba has immense expectations from his upcoming anime adaptation.

Here’s how Negi Haruba expresses his gratitude regarding the anime adaptation in his own words, per the Go! Go! Loser Ranger! official website and Comic Natalie (Translated from Japanese via Google Translate):

"Thank you for choosing Sentai Daishikkaku as the original work. Manga production is sometimes harsh and lonely, and it's a continuous process of throwing a ball at an empty place. Among them, I felt rewarded, as if the animation was thrown back. I'm looking forward to seeing the uncool and cool Combatant D in action."

He added that he was able to "keep throwing the ball" since everyone was on the other side. He noted that he will do his best not to lose the anime and said that he would be incredibly happy if readers continued to pick the anime up.

Keiichi Sato, the award-winning director, was nominated in the 2012 Annecy International Animated Film Festival for Ashura in the category of Best Feature. The same year, he received the Tokyo Anime Award for Tiger and Bunny.

Fans of the Go! Go! Loser Ranger! manga are immensely relieved as Keiichi Sato has been responsible for directing the anime. According to the upcoming anime's official website and Comic Natalie, Keiichi Sato agreed to direct Go! Go! Loser Ranger! after reading just one line.

He said (Translated from Japanese by Google Translate):

"I have worked on many hero works so far, but I decided to accept the director offer after seeing only one line. Isn’t it okay to have it once in a while? The Phantom wins. With this hot scream through the main character, Phantom D, I’ll try to slyly rampage! Then wait for a while!!"

Manga Mogura RE @MangaMoguraRE TV Anime Adaption confirmed for "Sentai Daishikkaku" by "Gotoubun no hanayome" creator Negi Haruba



(Go, Go, Loser Ranger!) TV Anime Adaption confirmed for "Sentai Daishikkaku" by "Gotoubun no hanayome" creator Negi Haruba (Go, Go, Loser Ranger!) https://t.co/I0jJ4saULB

Here’s how the manga publisher of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! explains the plot:

"When the Monster Army invaded Earth thirteen years ago, the Divine Dragon Rangers rose up to stop them! With the war raging on, these great heroes are mankind's last hope! ...Or are they?"

It continues:

"In truth, the invaders were subjugated within a year, forced to continue to crank out a monster a week for the Rangers to crush in front of their adoring fans! But one monster has had enough. Something has to change! He'll rebel against the might of the Dragon Rangers and destroy them all... from the inside!"

Chapters of Go! Go! Loser Ranger! of Negi Haruba are collected in seven tankobon volumes as of October 2022. The eighth volume of the manga will be released on December 16, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes