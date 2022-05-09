10 anime to watch if you are a fan of One Punch Man

One Punch Man is one of the most well-received Seinen anime, which is loved for its perfect blend of deadpan comedy and exhilarating action sequences. Humor has been the central element of the anime, and the characters in the anime often crack everyone with their witty elongated facial expressions and stupidity.

The story is centered around Saitama, who may look like a funny small fry, but he is a force to be reckoned with. Seasons 1 and 2 have received a lot of appreciation, and fans have been eagerly waiting for its third installment.

The return of One Punch Man Season 3 remains uncertain, as there have been no announcements regarding the possibility of its release from the production house. However, in the meantime, fans of One Punch Man can enjoy anime on the given list, which is said to be the best.

Anime to watch if you like One Punch Man

10) The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

All key characters in The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. (Image via J.C Staff)

Despite being blessed with supernatural psychic abilities, Saiki wants to live his life like an average high school student. He has a plethora of esper abilities like telekinesis, clairvoyance, memory alteration, etc., and without the limiter, on his head, he can destroy the very Earth he lives on.

Saiki has never shown any signs of a superiority complex as he doesn't want others to know about his capabilities. However, his friends always create odd situations, leaving Saiki to use his powers against his will.

Like One Punch Man and the protagonist of The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. is also overpowered. Moreover, the anime's storyline also comprised elements like humor and action.

9) Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure

All key characters in Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure (Image via David Productions)

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is divided into multiple parts, and each of them revolves around the members of the Joestar family. The story follows the rivalry between Jonathan Joestar and Dio Brando.

Unlike an ocean of abilities, the power system of Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is “Stands,” a physical manifestation of inner spiritual powers.

Much like One Punch Man, Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure features protagonists who fight to save the world from those who threaten humanity's very existence.

8) The Idaten Deities K

All key characters in The Idaten Deities K (Image via Mappa)

The Idaten Deities K takes place over 800 years when humanity is on the brink of extinction due to the atrocities of demons. With all hope lost, humans started praying to God, asking for help. As their prayers were reciprocated, god-like entities called “Idaten” were created who aided humans by defeating the demons.

However, the newer generation of Idatens knows nothing about the monstrosity of these demons, and the only individual who can prepare them for survival is Rin, one of the first Idatens. Like One Punch Man, The Idaten Deities K plotline revolves around superhuman beings and monsters.

7) Tiger & Bunny

Tiger & Bunny as seen in the anime (Image via Sunrise Studio)

Tiger & Bunny follows Kotetsu T. Kaburagi, widely known by his hero name "Wild Tiger." Despite being a proficient hero, his performances fall off daily due to his zero team efforts. As he still doesn't manage to uplift himself from his downfall, he is partnered with an eccentric newbie. The Wild Tiger nicknamed his new partner Bunny.

It is evident that they don't go along very well but to earn Hero Points and to become the next "King of Heroes," they must put their differences aside and work as a team. Like One Punch Man, Tiger & Bunny also has a system where heroes are graded for their performances.

6) Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo

All key characters in Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo (Image via Toei Animation)

The only goal of Emperor Tsuru Tsurulina IV of the Maruhage Empire is to steal everyone's hair and their freedom. However, the titular golden afroed protagonist Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo has trained himself with his fist of the nose hair to defeat Tsurulina and stop his tyrannical atrocities.

Alongside his eccentric friends, Bo-bobo will do everything to bring about the downfall of the Maruhage empire. Bobobo-bo Bo-bobo is a light-hearted classic shonen parody similar to One Punch Man in many ways.

5) To Be Hero

Uncle as seen in To Be Hero (Image via Haoliners Animation League)

To Be Hero follows Uncle, a lascivious guy who wants to hit on other women. For him, his superpowers are telling the precise measurements of a lady’s hip with just one glance.

However, one fated day he gets himself flushed down the toilet and meets a group of unusual individuals who call themselves the Space Peace Republic Alliance Hero Committee.

They grant Uncle real superpowers, albeit by turning him into an ugly fat person. To Be Hero is also renowned for his light-hearted comedies like One Punch Man.

4) Gintama

All key characters in Gintama (Image via Sunrise Studio)

Gintama takes place in futuristic Edo, where the world is conquered by aliens known as Amanto, who forbid carrying swords around. Disregarding the rules, Gintoki, sticking to his way of the samurai, carries a wooden sword. He comes across many villains from the Earth as well as other planets who get in his way.

He and his apprentices Shinpachi and Kagura will take any job possible to make his ends meet. Similar to Saitama in One Punch Man, Gintoki, too, doesn't care about others' opinions and does what will ultimately be rightful or counted as a good thing to do.

3) Assassination Classroom

All key characters in Assassination Classroom (Image via Lerche)

The students of Class-3E of Kunugigaoka Middle School are apart from their education and are assigned a task to kill their teacher Korosensei. It might seem like an easy job for a class full of students to kill their teacher, but he is the strongest being responsible for destroying the moon by half and flies at the speed of Mach 20.

For others, Korosensei is simply nothing more than a monster, but he is the best teacher for his students. However, his students will relentlessly try to kill him to save the Earth from suffering the same fate. Like Saitama in One Punch Man, Korosensei is also an overpowered individual.

2) Mob Psycho 100

Mob as seen in Mob Psycho 100 (Image via Bones)

Mob Psycho 100 follows Shigeo Kageyama, commonly known by his nickname Mob, among his friends. He is a powerful esper whose psychic abilities are linked with his emotions.

Experiencing negative emotions could be catastrophic for the people around him, so he decided to suppress his feelings and master the art of remaining calm.

Mob has many qualities that resemble Saitama in One Punch Man like he uses his powers only to help the weak and never for himself. Also, they both look the same.

1) My Hero Academia

All key characters in My Hero Academia (Image via Bones)

In My Hero Academia, about 80 percent of humanity has received Quirks, superhuman abilities. Among those who weren’t born with any Quirks was Izuku Midoriya. However, one fated day he runs into his all-time favorite Pro Hero, All Might, and becomes the inheritor of his Quirk.

Izuku started as a nobody, but after training relentlessly and honing his Quirk, he enrolled himself in U.A. High to pursue his dreams of becoming a Pro Hero. My Hero Academia has so many similarities to One Punch Man. For example, they revolve around an ocean of powerful characters with superhuman abilities.

Individuals with superpowers in both the anime are recognized as Heroes, fighting evil to protect humans from their wrath.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar