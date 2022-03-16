The Quintessential Quintuplets movie key visual, release date, and more

Anime series The Quintessential Quintuplets is based on Negi Haruba's manga series of the same name. Back when the very first episode aired during the Winter 2019 anime season, it was well-received and earned a MyAnimeList rating of 7.68. It successfully competed with the likes of The Rising of the Shield Hero and The Promised Neverland.

Season 2 aired two years later, during the Winter 2021 anime season, and it got an even better reception from anime fans than Season 1, with a MyAnimeList rating of 8.14. With both seasons being well-received and still more of the manga to adapt, it became fairly apparent that a third season — or a movie — was likely on the cards.

It was eventually decided that a movie would be made, and it was first announced by the series's official Twitter account in April 2021. Since then, fans have been eagerly waiting for an official release date and other related information.

Note: This article contains massive spoilers for The Quintessential Quintuplets series.

The Quintessential Quintuplets movie's new key visuals, release date, season recap, and more

Recap of Seasons 1 & 2

The five Nakano siblings (Image via Tezuka Productions)

In Season 1 of The Quintessential Quintuplets, fans are introduced to Fuutarou Uesugi, one of the protagonists of the show. He is a star high-school student but has no meaningful friendships due to his rigid personality.

When a transfer student named Itsuki Nakano joined his class one day, she decided to take his seat in the class. This initial interaction led to the pair quickly disliking one another.

After school, Fuutarou was given the chance to pay off his family's debt by accepting a well-paying tutoring job. He accepted the job but was soon horrified to learn that he had to tutor none other than Itsuki Nakano herself - the transfer student he had already met. He would have to tutor her four sisters — Nino, Miku, Yotsuba, and Ichika — as well.

Season 2 continued with Fuutarou tutoring the five Nakano siblings. Under his tutelage, all of the girls seemed to be improving academically, and he became increasingly involved in their personal lives as well.

At the same time, Fuutarou realized he might have a past connection with one of the girls and began to explore it further. Season 2 was much more romance-oriented than Season 1, and the movie should solidify Fuutarou's romantic interests.

New Key Visual and Release Date

Tezuka Productions, the anime studio behind The Quintessential Quintuplets anime adaptation, has released a new key visual for the movie. It is set to air on May 20, 2022 in Japan and will be released in other countries in a couple of months. The movie will join sequels to other beloved shows as it comes out during the Spring 2022 anime season.

The trailer

The trailer was released in December 2021 and showcased bits and pieces of the movie with featured background music.

Final Thoughts

Season 1 and 2 of The Quintessential Quintuplets can be streamed on Crunchyroll, and it is very likely that the movie will be available there as well. In the coming months before the movie is released, there may be more information about its release as well as new key visuals. Stay tuned for those updates!

