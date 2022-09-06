To Your Eternity anime announces season 2 release date, key visual, and additional cast

After its initial release back in 2021, To Your Eternity season 2 is scheduled to be released on October 23, 2022, in the Fall 2022 anime season. The anime has also released a new key visual while providing its fans with details on its new cast members through its manga.

The cast members have also been looking forward to the second iteration of the anime and have all voiced their excitement about having worked on the same. As for the anime, it will cover the much-awaited Uralis Kingdom Arc.

To Your Eternity anime releases season 2 key visual, announces additional cast

To Your Eternity anime released its season 2 key visual while dropping its release date, October 23, 2022. The anime is set to begin premiering at 7 pm JST on NHK ETV. Also, unlike the first season, which was produced by studio Brain's Base, To Your Eternity season 2 will be produced by studio Drive.

Similar to the first season, To Your Eternity season 2 will also have 20 episodes, split into two cours, airing through Fall 2022 and Winter 2023 anime seasons. The anime will also be available for streaming on Crunchyroll worldwide, except in Asia.

To Your Eternity season 2 additional cast members

While Reiji Kawashima and Kenjiro Tsuda return for their roles as Fushi and The Beholder, the anime has also announced its additional cast members.

Hisame, Kahaku, and Bonchien from Fumetsu no Anata e season 2 (Image via studio Drive)

Tomori Kusunoki from Deca-Dence will be voicing Hisame. Mitsuki Saiga from Drifters, who had previously voiced Hayase from To Your Eternity season 1, will be voicing Kahaku. Lastly, Takehito Koyasu from Re: Zero will be voicing Bonchien Nicoli la Tasty Peach Uralis.

Reiji Kawashima shared how thankful he was for all the support the anime received in the first season. He looks forward for the viewers to experience life through Fushi's life, someone who repeatedly experiences losses throughout his eternal life. Kenjiro Tsuda also thanked the audience while asking them to look forward to the new characters Fushi would meet.

Tomori Kusunoki, who will be playing Hisame, asked the audience to look forward to meeting her character. Hisame speaks in a mature tone for his age but has childish antics as well. She is set to face many hardships in her life.

Mitsuki Saiga reminded the audience of his character Hayase in season 1 and asked the fans to look forward to his role as Kahaku. Lastly, Takehito Koyasu shared his excitement to play such a fun character with an unfathomable charm.

Staff Members

Fushi from Fumetsu no Anata e season 2 (Image via studio Drive)

Kiyoko Sayama from Skip Beat! replaced Masahiko Murata as the new director of the anime. Meanwhile, other staff members have returned, such as Shinzou Fujita as series supervisor, Koji Yabuno as character designer, Ryou Kawasaki as the music composer, and Takeshi Takadera as sound director.

