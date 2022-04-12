To Your Eternity Season 2 teaser reveals release window, new studio and director for the highly-anticipated sequel

Yesterday, a teaser was revealed for the highly anticipated To Your Eternity Season 2. It gave us information regarding the release window for the sequel, although no date was specified.

Furthermore, we learned that the studio and director of the show have changed from the first season to the second. However, the rest of the main staff is returning, according to sources.

To Your Eternity Season 2 trailer reveals shocking changes and possible release window

To Your Eternity Season 2 released a 30-second teaser trailer yesterday, showcasing protagonist Fushi (also called The Orb) along with other familiar as well as new faces. However, the change of the studio and director in the credits from Season 1 to Season 2 left many shocked.

Season 1 was directed by Masahiko Murata, famously known for his work in the Naruto franchise. The first season was animated by Brain’s Base, who gained popularity for their work on Baccano!, Durarara!!, and the recently announced Season 4 of Golden Kamuy.

Replacing Murata in the director's role is Kiyoko Sayama, best known for her work on the 1999 Hunter x Hunter adaptation as a storyboarder and on Vampire Knight as a director. Replacing Brain’s Base is Drive, most famously known for their upcoming work on the adaptation of Junji Ito’s Uzumaki.

Outside of these two key changes, the rest of the main staff from Season 1 are returning. This includes Shinzo Fujita as series script supervisor, Koji Yabuno as character designer, Ryo Kawasaki as music composer, and Takeshi Takadera as sound director.

The teaser also indicated that the sequel will have a Fall 2022 release window. No exact release date has been confirmed yet. The series’ first season, premiering in April 2021, proved to be a hit in the spring 2021 anime season. It served, to many, as the standout series from that time period.

In summation

To Your Eternity Season 2 has finally been announced, much to the joy of fans of the first season and manga series everywhere. The highly-anticipated sequel is making waves with some interesting staff and production changes, but will most likely boast the same level of quality as the first season.

One of the most attractive qualities of the series was how it deals with the concepts of life and death, as well as how those we love are remembered after they die. Season 2 will no doubt continue to expand on these themes and motifs, hopefully in as grand a way as the first season did.

Be sure to keep up with all To Your Eternity season 2 news, as well as general anime and manga news, as 2022 progresses.

