Sorcerous Stabber Orphen season 3: release date, cast, theme song, and more

Yoshinobu Akita’s Sorcerous Stabber Orphen anime is finally getting season 3, titled Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Chaos in Urbanrama. The anime recently revealed a new trailer and a key visual featuring all the pivotal characters of the series.

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen will premiere on January 18, 2023, on popular broadcasting channels like A-TX, Tokyo MX, and WOWOW around 8:30 pm JST in Japan. The series will air on BS Fuji on January 19 at 12:30 pm JST.

As Crunchyroll has acquired the rights to include Sorcerous Stabber Orphen season 3 in its massive catalog, the OTT streaming giant will be simulcasting the anime worldwide. Apart from the premiere, trailer, and key visual, the anime also revealed theme songs and four new cast members.

Junya Enoki will be playing Ryan in Sorcerous Stabber Orphen

Junya Enoki, one of the most renowned voice actors in the anime industry who garnered a lot of praise for his performance in Jujutsu Kaisen as Yuji Itadori, will voice Ryan. Enoki is also known for his commendable roles as Reiner Braun in Attack on Titan and Senjuro Rengoku in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

Takuya Eguchi, who played Souei in That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, Loid Forger in Spy x Family, and Kaoru Hanayama in Baki, will voice Halpert. Kana Hanzawa, the voice actress behind Akane Tsunemori in Psycho-Pass, Ichika Nakano in The Quintessential Quintuplets, and Mayuri Shiina in Steins;Gate will play Elise.

Lastly, Mariya Ise, who voiced Himeno in Chainsaw Man, Reg in Made in Abyss, and Midari Ikishima in Kakegurui, will be taking on the role of Sheena.

J-Novel Club, the manga publisher of Sorcerous Stabber Orphen, describes the series:

"Orphen is a Sorcerer drop-out from the prestigious Tower of Fangs. His journey to save Azalie, a girl he looked up to like a sister, has brought him to the bustling city of Totokanta. Here they are reunited for the first time in five years. But what is the truth behind her monstrous transformation, and just what secrets lurk behind the Sword of Baldanders...?"

Here's a list of all the returning and new staff members:

Creator: Yoshinobu Akita

Illustration: Yuya Kusaka

Director: Takayuki Hamana

3D Director: Shinsuke Oshima

Series Composition: Kenji Konuta (replacing Reiko Yoshida)

Character Design: Yoko Kikuchi and Rio

Sound Director: Takuya Hiramatsu

Music: Shinnosuke

Music Production: Lantis

Editing: Keiko Onodera

Animation Studio: Studio Deen

Orphen’s voice actor, Showtaro Morikumo, performed the opening theme song, Hysteric Caravan. Apart from writing the song's lyrics, Morikumo also composed it. Surprisingly, Mai Fuchigami, the voice actress who plays Dortin in Sorcerous Stabber Orphen, has sung the ending theme song, Fantastic Partner.

Fans of the anime are immensely excited for the third installment of the series, as it will cover the Urban Rama arc, where the titular protagonist will set out on a journey to find the whereabouts of his sister-in-law, Azari.

