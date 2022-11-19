Buddy Daddies original TV anime gets a new trailer and key visual

The official YouTube channel of Aniplex streamed a special for P.A. Works and Nitroplus’ Buddy Daddies on Friday, November 19, 2022. The live stream revealed a second trailer for the anime and dropped a key visual featuring Kazuki Kurusu, Rei Suwa, and Miri Unasaka - three primary characters from the original TV anime.

Unlike the first PV of Buddy Daddies, which was released on October 22 this year, the second trailer revealed the primary voice cast and gave a brief glimpse of the setting and the storyline. Though no exact date has been revealed yet, the anime has announced a release window of January 2023.

Kouki Uchiyama joins the cast members of Buddy Daddies

Kouki Uchiyama, one of the most renowned voice actors in the anime industry, will be taking on the role of Rei Suwa, the cold-blooded assassin who never misses his targets. Kouki Uchiyama is known for playing Toge Inumaki in Jujutsu Kaisen, Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia, Izumi Miyamura in Horimiya, and Akira Fudou in Devilman: Crybaby.

Kazuki Kurusu, a man who wants to keep his distance from romance, will be voiced by Toshiyuki Toyonaga, famous for his performances as Hideyoshi Nagachika in Tokyo Ghoul, Junichirou Tanizaki in Bungou Stray Dogs, and Asahi Shiina in Free!

Hina Kino, who recently joined the cast members of The Devil is a Part-Timer! Season 2 as Alas Ramus and is admired for her significant roles as Hanako Honda in Asobi Asobase and Kaede Kurushima in Steins;Gate, will voice Miri Unasaka, the four-year-old kingpin's daughter.

Here’s how the official website of Buddy Daddies describes the plot:

Don't miss the target you aimed at. Two such killer buddies to Hame, who takes over a four-year-old girl. The new beginning is a family life with a hot and cool duo of men and a true ⁇ girl. Two people who do any work struggle with one daughter.

It continues:

From the care of meals to the people who play and the transportation of the nursery school. Still, I can't refuse to ask for work. In addition, the girl was a hideout for the evil Mafia boss that the two started…！Is it possible to do work and childcare？ And will happiness come to the early family？

Buddy Daddies staff members:

Director - Yoshiyuki Asai

Story original plan - Shimokura Bio（ Nitroplus ）

Series configuration - Yuko Kakihara, Shimokura Bio（ Nitroplus ）

Character original plan - Enami snail

Character design/general production supervision - Soichiro Sako

General production supervision - Satoshi Sha Nae

Costume setting - Kaori Ishii

Prop setting - Kagoshiko Nabeata

Firearm settings - Aki Shinano Denforword opportunism

Art setting - Shiho Takeuchi, Hiromi Makino

Art director - Miho Sugiura

Color design - Tsuzumi Nakano

Cinematographer - Ryuno Kawase

3D supervision - Haruo Suzuki

2Dworks - Yoshihide Mukai（ J.C.STAFF ）

Special effects - Masahiro Murakami

Editor - Bridgewalk

Music - Kitagawa victory（ ROUND TABLE）

Sound supervision - Riki Iida

Sound effect - Kyoji Oyama

Sound production - Bit groove promotion

Production house - P.A.WORKS

P.A. Works and Nitroplus' Buddy Daddies will start broadcasting in January 2023. Before the anime's premiere, the production house will reveal further details of the anime, including additional staff members and the opening and ending themes.

