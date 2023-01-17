Does Buddy Daddies have a manga? Explained

Buddy Daddies became an overnight sensation with its debut, garnering widespread acclaim for its slice-of-life goodness. The anime received an excellent rating of 7.86 on IMDb and 7.67 on MyAnimeList. Buddy Daddies premiered on January 7, 2023, on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, BS11, and other broadcasting stations in Japan at 12:00 am JST (10:30 pm ET).

Crunchyroll is the only streaming platform that has made the series available in its library for international audiences. Since Buddy Daddies has amassed a positive reception from both anime and non-anime enthusiasts, it has been presumed that the anime might have been adapted from an original manga series. Surprisingly, however, the series turned out to be an original work by Aniplex, Nitroplus, and P.A. Works.

Buddy Daddies is a mixed-anime-project produced by Aniplex and Nitroplus and animated by P. A. Works

Will Buddy Daddies get a manga adaptation?

witwiw @skrabaduh when there's no buddy daddies manga. when there's no buddy daddies manga. https://t.co/b4J9ULbjrB

During the Aniplex livestream event on October 22, 2022, it was disclosed that the series would be an original work with no source material to back the story’s progression.

As of now, neither the producers of the anime nor the production house has hinted at anything involving the manga or even a light novel adaptation. However, as the anime progresses, the series' creators will eventually respond to questions.

Since manga and light novels significantly bring more profit, an adaptation could be possible, where more arcs for Buddy Daddies will be introduced. As the anime has managed to stand up to everyone's expectations, it could be anticipated that the series might get sequelised in the near future.

Is Buddy Daddies inspired by Spy x Family?

ToonKing @ToonKing4



Basically Spy X Family but with a gay couple & I love it & find it cute hopefully the show continues to be this adorable & funny!!!



Final Score: A Light 9/10 I Just Watched Buddy Daddies Episode 1:Basically Spy X Family but with a gay couple & I love it & find it cute hopefully the show continues to be this adorable & funny!!!Final Score: A Light 9/10 I Just Watched Buddy Daddies Episode 1:Basically Spy X Family but with a gay couple & I love it & find it cute hopefully the show continues to be this adorable & funny!!!😂😂😂👍👍👍😍😍😍🙏🙏🙏😇😇😇Final Score: A Light 9/10 https://t.co/Bq31lXoJlP

Many fans presumed P.A. Works' new series to be a knockoff of Tatsuya Endo’s Spy x Family. However, in a recent interview, Mitsuhito Tsuji and Toba Yosuke, two of the producers of the series, revealed that the parenting experience of the staff members inspired the anime.

While there is no denying the fact that Buddy Daddies seems superficially similar to Spy x Family, the trope of two polar-opposite individuals raising an adorable kid, who is not theirs, has been out there for some time.

kazu°•🎋 @kiikazuu Buddy Daddies is already beating the Spy x Family allegations by Episode 2, happy to see it Buddy Daddies is already beating the Spy x Family allegations by Episode 2, happy to see it https://t.co/8gjqjHiB3t

There have been several anime and manga series, such as Amaama to Inazuma, Kakushigoto, Tonikawa: Over The Moon For You, and many others whose plot and setting is somewhat similar to Spy x Family and Buddy Daddies.

Similarities between the two anime are striking, especially the fact that the unlikely parents in both are secret assassins who are saddled with a cute little kid who inadvertently forces them to become responsible parents.

Buddy Daddies follows Rei Suwa, a criminal contractor, and Kazuku Karusu, a contract killer, two best friends who are also roommates. Their lives take an unexpected turn with the arrival of the adorable Miri Unasaka.

In conclusion

Mars. @AwayOnMarss00__ good 1st ep Saying it right now Buddy Daddies is gonna be a hidden gem this anime season. If you enjoyed the elements of spy x family you’ll most likely like this. But this has its own thing going and not an exact copy, which is greatgood 1st ep #BuddyDaddies can’t wait for more. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Saying it right now Buddy Daddies is gonna be a hidden gem this anime season. If you enjoyed the elements of spy x family you’ll most likely like this. But this has its own thing going and not an exact copy, which is great🔥 good 1st ep👌 #BuddyDaddies can’t wait for more. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/uZa4XEjhg1

Well acclaimed by both fans and critics, Buddy Daddies has become an enthralling new action-comedy addition to 2023's original anime series catalog. As P.A. Works is more inclined primarily toward animating original anime series, living up to their reputation, they rarely have dissatisfied viewers with their production quality.

With two episodes out, P. A. Works has implicitly assured fans that they wouldn’t be slacking off with production quality in the rest of the episodes. Overall, with the plot, setting, and characters being well-established, the anime looks pretty promising, comprising enjoyable humor, enthralling action scenes, and heart-melting adorable moments of Miri Unasaka.

